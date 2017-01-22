Boston Bruins: Claude Julien’s Job Is In Jeopardy

The Boston Bruins have lost a season high four straight games. Bruins head coach Claude Julien‘s position is even more tenuous than ever.

The Boston Bruins are heading toward a third straight season without a postseason appearance. That kind of failure will weigh heavily on the Bruins front office, and if the Jacobs family remain displeased, heads will certainly roll. The first head to likely roll will be Claude Julien, the B’s coach for the last ten seasons.

Claude Julien is the NHL’s most tenured active head coach. He’s got a Stanley Cup and a President’s Trophy to his name with the Black and Gold. He’s shaped an entire generation of Bruins players, but the odds of him remaining in his job are diminishing with every setback the B’s endure. The Bruins have now lost a season high four straight games, and many of the fans are surprised that Julien still has a job.

With Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the B’s chances of making the playoffs have dropped to one-in-four. (26.4%) The Bruins are sinking further and further down the rankings. The B’s will be lucky to keep any kind of playoff position by the time the All-Star break occurs the next weekend.

There is certainly a lot of talk around the Boston area. Even with all the conversations going on about the immediate future of Claude Julien, the Bruins players are ignoring the talk and are just moving forward. The leadership among the B’s certainly don’t want to see Julien go. (Now, if they could just put up a win to prove it.

“We don’t pay attention [to the chatter],” shared Zdeno Chara with the media. “Claude is our coach and Claude will be our coach. We have confidence in him. He’s proven to be a coach that does a lot of good things for this organization. We just have to come up with some wins, battle it and we’re all in this together.”

“Right now we’re all confident in Claude, and we all want to be here and play for him,” said Bruins alternate captain Patrice Bergeron (according to CSNNE). ” If [saving Julien’s job] is the extra motivation you need for the games then so be it. But we’re all professionals and we’re here to win hockey games. I’ve said this before that I’ve been with Claude for 10 years, and he’s the guy that I believe in and that I want to play for.”

Now the Bruins need to show that want to keep Claude Julien in Boston. They’re going to have to start winning. That’s the only thing that’s going to preserve Julien’s position as the head coach for the Bruins.

