Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand Named NHL Star Of The Week

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been selected as the NHL’s second star of the week. The Bruins forward has had an incredible week for the Black and Gold.

On January 16, the National Hockey League announced that Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was named the NHL second star of the week for the week ending January 15. It’s been a pretty good week for Boston’s Little Ball of Hate.

Marchand had an eight point week (four goals) for the Black and Gold. That helped the Bruins to win two of their last three games in that week. Against the S.t. Louis Blues, Marchand recorded two goals and one assist in a 5-3 victory. The 28-year old forward then tied his career-high with five points (two goals, three assists) in the Bruins 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. It was Marchand’s 500th career NHL game.

Marchand was also selected to participate in the 2017 All-Star Weekend that will take place at the end of the month.

Thanks to Brad Marchand, the Bruins were able to claw their way back into a playoff position. The Bruins are still holding on to second place in the Atlantic Division. They’re currently standing with 51 points.

Marchand has played eight seasons in the NHL, all with the Boston Bruins. This season, Marchand currently leads the Bruins with 43 points (17 goals) in 46 games. His 43 points currently has him tied for seventh place in the NHL for scoring. In the last thirty days, Marchand certainly has one of the hottest hands in the league. He’s put 24 points(eight goals) in the last thirty days.