Boston Bruins: Bobby Orr Helps Open All-Star Weekend

Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr took part in Friday’s NHL 100 gala. Orr was considered to be one of the best hockey players ever to play the game (and every Bruins fan would agree).

“It’s exciting.” said Orr of the event. Orr took the stage with Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux to discuss the opening of the All-Star weekend. (When the ‘worst’ player on stage is Mario Lemieux, you know there’s some legendary talent on the stage.

Wayne Gretzky even commented on how he got to play one game with Orr. (Something nearly every current Bruin would love to have to done.)

“The only reason I flew from Hawaii to Winnipeg is so I could play with Bobby Orr.” said Gretzky to the assembled media.

Five former Bruins players were among the initial list of the 100 greatest players. Johnny Bucyk (who has been working in the Bruins organization in some capacity for 60 years), Jacques Plante (even though he only played eight games for the Black and Gold), Terry Sawchuck, the “Ultimate Bruin” and recently departed Milt Schmidt, and Eddie Shore made the list.

When the NHL released the remaining members of the 100 best players ever, it was natural that Orr would be on the list. Orr headlined the list of Bruins players that rounded out the rest of the Top 100.

The Bruins chosen to be part of the list represent some of the greatest players to lace up the skates in the last half-century. Ray Bourque, Paul Coffey(with 18 games in a Bruins uniform), Phil Esposito, Jaromir Jagr (who is the only current member of the list still playing), Brian Leetch, Adam Oates, Bobby Orr, Brad Park, Bernie Parent, and Jean Ratelle rounded out the list of Bruins greats.

With the exception of Jagr, every member on the list has been inducted in the Hall of Fame. As for Jagr, he’s guaranteed to make it on the first ballot.

The Bruins are one of the Originial Six teams. They’ve been with the league for nearly a century, and it’s gratifying to see so many legends in Bruins history receive their due.

