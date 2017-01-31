Boston Bruins Back From All-Star Break

The Boston Bruins are back in action after the All-Star break and they’ll need to be ready to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Boston Bruins were able to hang onto a playoff position going into this year’s All-Star break. Now, they’ll have to work even harder to keep it in the month of February. The Bruins only have to play ten games in the upcoming month, but every game will be a must-win if the team hopes to avoid a third straight year of missing the postseason.

The Bruins have been struggling to find consistency throughout the 2016-17 season. The Bruins were able to put together two wins before going into the All-Star break, but it was their first multi-game win streak in a month. The key to keep themselves in the playoff hunt will be finding that consistency on a nightly basis.

“I find this has been one of my toughest years, with the schedule,” said Bruins head coach Claude Julien to the media after Monday’s practice. “Every coach that I’ve talked to around the league, the word that comes out is consistency. Every team seems to be struggling with consistency. That seems to be the theme.”

The search for consistency has to start with the Bruins goaltenders. While Tuukka Rask has done a solid job in net for the Black and Gold, no one else has. The Bruins have recalled Anton Khudobin back to Boston, hoping that the Kazakh goaltender is ready to play NHL level hockey.

“There’s no decision on that yet. I have to make a decision on tomorrow [in Tampa] first of all, and that’s a very important game,” said Julien about who was going to be in net for the Bruins. “We’ve got to really assess our situation here with our goalies.”

Khudobin recently posted a 6-3-1 record with the Providence Bruins in his ‘conditioning stint’ with the Baby B’s. His numbers weren’t terrible impressive (.892 save percentage and 2.86 goals against average).

Hopefully, the Bruins can take advantage of the struggling Lightning and put their first three-game win streak in a while.

