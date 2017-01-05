Boston Bruins: Anton Khudobin Placed On Waivers

The Boston Bruins have placed struggling goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers.

The Boston Bruins have had some serious struggles in goaltending this season. The Bruins have only earned a single win when Tuukka Rask has been in the crease. Something had to be done to fix this problem. On Wednesday the B’s announced the move of placing backup goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers.

The Bruins were hoping that Khudobin would provide solid support for Rask this season. Khudobin has failed to deliver.

Khudobin had to battle an injury at the start of the season. Even after getting back on the ice, he’s been missing in action in the crease. The 30-year old Kazakh goaltender has gone 1-5-1 in seven starts. His 3.06 goals-against average, and .885 save percentage would be considered bad at the AHL level.

“I don’t think he’s played to the level that we know he can,” offered Head Coach Claude Julien on Khudobin, according to the Boston Globe. “I don’t know if I want to use the term [disappointing], but we know he is capable of being a better goaltender than we’ve seen.”

It’s highly unlikely any team will pick up Khudobin. His stats just aren’t good enough. Khudobin will report to the AHL Providence team. The big question is who will come in to replace him.

Malcolm Subban isn’t play stellar hockey either. His .902 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average won’t be good enough to get called up. The B’s will likely turn to the hottest goaltender in the AHL right now, Zane McIntyre. McIntyre is 10-0-0, with a 1.41 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage.

