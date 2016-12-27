Boston Bruins: A 2016 Look At Torey Krug

The team at Causeway Crowd continues with its 2016 evaluations of the Boston Bruins. This time around, we choose defenceman Torey Krug.

Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug came out of nowhere a few seasons ago. Krug had been an undrafted player who was deemed to small to be in the NHL. The 5’9′ Krug compensated by putting it all on the line every game. His dedication got the attention of the Bruins organization, and the rest they say is history.

Krug got sent up to Boston after an injury to Dennis Seidenberg left the Bruins down a blueliner. If he was feeling any pressure about being put in the Stanley Cup playoffs, he didn’t show it. His four goal breakout performance against the New York Rangers in 2013 put him on the radar for the fans, and he’s been on it ever since.

Last season, Torey Krug put up 44 points for the Black and Gold. The Bruins blueliner only netted four goals, but he proved to the fans and the organization he could be a top-four defenceman. The Bruins organization rewarded him with a four-year deal in June.

“I had plenty of opportunities last year, some that didn’t go in,” said Krug of his four goal performance last season. “I shot the puck more than ever. If I just capitalized on some of those opportunities, it’s a different outlook for sure.”

Torey Krug underwent surgery in the offseason to repair his right shoulder. People believed he wouldn’t be ready for opening night. Krug proved them wrong and has played in all 36 games this season.

Krug is currently fourth on the team with 18 points. He still seems to be battling the ghosts that hurt his goal production. To date, he’s only gotten a single goal. It’s not through lack of trying though.

Krug is the Bruins most versatile defenceman. He’s the only blueliner on the Bruins top power play unit. The 25-year old Michigan State product is also the B’s most offensively-minded member of the d-men. He doesn’t have a problem with dropping the gloves either.

The Boston Bruins have asked a lot of Krug. With the exception of pure goal production, he has met or exceeded their expectations. Krug has shown that not only he can handle top-four minutes, he can even play top-two for the team.

Krug is on track to repeat last year’s performance. That’s good and bad. He’s put up five of his 17 assists in the last five games. He’s on track to repeat a 40 assist season. Krug is also on track to have a disappointing half-dozen to ten goal season as well.

