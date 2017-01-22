Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2 (Jan 21, 2017)

MONTREAL (AP) The Sabres couldn’t score from in close on All-Star goalie Carey Price late in regulation Saturday night.

So Zach Bogosian teed it up from a ways out in overtime to lift Buffalo.

Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and the Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

Buffalo nearly broke through against Price near the end of the third period. Price made a pad save on Matt Moulson on a breakaway at 19:40, and then with six seconds remaining, he robbed Rasmus Ristolainen with a windmill glove save.

”What great saves,” Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said. ”You really felt the building get into it. It felt like we deserved a better fate for Carey.”

As time expired, the sold-out Bell Centre crowd gave Price a standing ovation, but 1:48 into overtime, Bogosian spoiled the party, beating Price with a slap shot from atop the right circle that went off the post and in.

Bogosian’s winner came shortly after an out-of-position Robin Lehner edged back toward his crease as Alex Galchenyuk fired a slap shot destined for the roof of the net. The diving Lehner managed to snag the puck with his glove.

”It happened really fast,” said Lehner, who earned his 11th win of the season. ”It was nice to feel it in my glove. That is a great feeling.”

Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson also scored. Lehner stopped 36 shots.

Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, and Price made 35 saves.

The Sabres improved to 3-4-1 in back-to-backs after beating Detroit 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

The Habs fell to 6-4-0 on the second game of a back-to-back. Montreal beat the Devils 3-1 on Friday in New Jersey.

Franson tied it at 2 when his shot from the point through traffic sailed past Price with 8:07 remaining in the third period.

Price conceded three goals for the ninth time in his last 11 starts. The Habs netminder came into Saturday’s contest with a 3.46 goals-against average in his last 10 games.

But Price couldn’t muster a single save in overtime, and Montreal fell to 17-1-3 when leading after two periods.

”They didn’t just lay down and let us have the win,” Habs defenseman Mark Barberio said. ”We had to score on some of our second-period opportunities. The goalies stole the show in this one.”

After a scoreless first, Lehkonen put the Canadiens on the board at 3:54 of the second.

Like most of his 11 goals this season, Lehkonen scored from the slot by cashing in a rebound. The 21-year-old rookie scored top shelf after Paul Byron’s shot bounced off Lehner’s pads.

The Sabres weren’t behind for long.

With the fans still cheering Lehkonen’s goal, former Canadiens captain Gionta tied it less than a minute later. After a failed clearance by defenseman Nathan Beaulieu behind his own net, Gionta took a cross-crease pass from Evander Kane for an easy tap-in.

Montreal regained its one-goal lead at 8:50 of the second period when first-line center Danault deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point past Lehner for his 10th goal of the season.

The Canadiens have seven players with at least 10 goals this season.

NOTES: Canadiens W Alexander Radulov played in his 200th NHL game. … Montreal largely controlled play in the first period despite being outshot 14-9.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Play at Nashville on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.