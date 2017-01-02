Bob Costas quotes Nelly during Winter Classic (Video)

Bob Costas quoted lyrics from “Hot In Herre” by Nelly during the 2017 Winter Classic and it was really awkward.

Because the 2017 Winter Classic was held at Busch Stadium, the NHL decided to allow St. Louis native Nelly to perform before the event. His performance was pretty impressive and obviously got the crowd pumped up. However, Bob Costas shouldn’t quit his day job anytime soon. He attempted to quote lyrics from “Hot In Herre” but failed miserably.

What in the world, Bob Costas pic.twitter.com/O2LCpIkF6O — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 2, 2017

The song goes “It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your clothes.” Costas, of course, manages to make it as awkward as possible. It sounds like William Shakespeare wrote it. And instead of taking off all your clothes, Costas says “take off all your pads.”

Nelly, a huge baseball fan and who idolized St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith while growing up, even put on Blues gear for his performance. Probably the first time he has worn their colors, but there’s a first time for everything.

Maybe it’s fitting Nelly performed. After all, he’s not even the most famous African-American Blues fan. That would be @soIoucity, AKA Tony X. He’s famous for discovering hockey and live tweeting his way through his experience of falling in love with playoff hockey. Tony X even got invited to the 2016 NHL Awards, but didn’t show up.

Costas found a way to make the smooth lyrics of Nelly very awkward. That’s pretty impressive. The Blues enter 2017 in third place in the Central Division. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks, their opponent, enter 2017 in first place in the Western Conference. The Winter Classic is on Jan. 2 today because the NHL had its Centennial Classic on New Year’s Day.

This article originally appeared on