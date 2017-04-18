Blues’ Stastny skates for the first time since March 21

ST. LOUIS (AP) Blues forward Paul Stastny skated for the first time in a month on Tuesday after missing the last 13 games with a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Yeo said Stastny is day to day. St. Louis is up 3-0 in its first-round series against the Minnesota Wild, with Game 4 at home Wednesday night.

Stastny left a game at Colorado on March 21 after being hit in the foot by a Vladimir Tarasenko shot. He has 18 goals and 22 assists in 66 games this season.

On Tuesday, Stastny worked on a line with Vladimir Sobotka and Zach Sanford in Alexander Steen’s normal spot. Steen hasn’t been practicing, but Yeo said he will play on Wednesday.

Stastny also worked with the No. 1 power play unit.