Blue Jackets’ Werenski is ‘day to day’ with injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella says defenseman Zach Werenski is ”day to day” after leaving a game with an injury.

The 19-year-old rookie apparently hurt his shoulder Sunday night when hit by Washington’s Alex Ovechkin in the third period of the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 loss. He crumpled to the ice, then went to the dressing room and didn’t return.

Werenski, who holds Columbus franchise records for points and assists by a rookie, didn’t practice with the team Monday. Tortorella didn’t provide other details.

Also Monday, the Blue Jackets recalled forward Sonny Milano from their American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland.

The 20-year-old Milano is one of Cleveland’s top scorers, collecting 16 goals and 27 assists in 59 minutes this season.