Binghamton Senators Weekly Report

The Binghamton Senators would go 1-1 on the week. The Senators would open up their week with a 4-1 win over the Rochester Americans.

Rochester would open the scoring nine minutes into the opening period.

Chris Rumble would draw the Baby Sens even forty-six seconds later from Jason Akeson and Kyle Flanagan.

Nick Paul would give the Senators the lead late in the first period from Phil Varone and Jason Akeson.

Chris Rumble would strike again on a third period power play Mike Kostka and Jack Rodewald collected the helpers.

Jack Rodewald would put the game to bed at 14:34 in the third period from Nick Paul and Ben Harpur.

Matt O’Connor would allow 1 goal on 27 shot for a .963 SV%.

The Senators would travel to Albany for their final game before a four day Christmas break.

The Game would start off on a nasty note as Ben Thomson would knee Senators forward Kyle Flanagan coming around the net. Andreas Englund would take expectation to the hit and have a spirited bout with Thomson.

http://www.hockeyfights.com/fights/135526

Jack Rodewald would score the game’s first goal and the Senator’s only goal of the game Chad Nehring and Mike Blunden added the assists. Rodewald’s second of the week would come eleven minutes into the hockey game.

???? Jack Rodewald's seventh of the year back in the first period! #BNGvsALB pic.twitter.com/0bnrArqJv7 — Binghamton Senators (@SenatorsAHL) December 22, 2016

The Senators would be without starting goalie Matt O’Connor due to an Andrew Hammond sprained ankle. O’Connor was called up on emergency basis.

The Baby Sens would miss O’Connor in the worst way allowing 7 goals on 25 shots.

Chris Driedger and Scott Greenham would combine for a .720 SV% Driedger would be pulled after allowing 3 goals on 13 shots in 27:35 minutes. Greenham would not fair any better allowing 4 goals in on 12 shots in the final 32:22 minutes of the game.

Power play struggles continue

The Senators who went 0-18 with the man advantage last week would struggle again going 1-6 this week. The Baby Sens rank dead last in the AHL with a power play percent at only 11.0%.

The Senators have now gone 1-24 the last two weeks on the power play.

Senshot.com Baby Sen of the week

Jack Rodewald 2GP 2G 1A 3P +2.

Rodewald was the only Senator to not be an even or minus player against Albany.

Rodewald has now scored in three straight games.

This article originally appeared on