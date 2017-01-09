Binghamton,Belleville Bound

The City of Belleville has started renovations on the Yardmen Arena. The Binghamton Senators will relocate to Belleville, Ontario following the 2016-2017 season.

Belleville Ontario a city of 50,000 was shocked and heartbroken at the surprise sale of their beloved Belleville Bulls On March 12, 2015. The Bulls were a staple in the community for 34 years.

Belleville City Council approved a $20.5 million dollar renovation to the Yardman Arena. The renovations will add seats to bring the arena to 4,400 capacity and modernize the rink. The Yardmen Arena previously housed international size ice now will be renovated to the traditional North American size ice.

The renovations of the arena in @BellevilleON have begun! Look forward to puck drop in November for @TheAHL @bellevillesen! pic.twitter.com/yH89Ek9hbK — Roger Lajoie (@TheRog590) January 8, 2017

"The one thing that really impressed me about Belleville was the passion of their fans" – #Sens GM Pierre Dorion talks #BellevilleSens pic.twitter.com/3Rg7nl1MFN — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 5, 2016

The proximity of 2.5 hours and no border crossing makes Belleville attractive. The close proximity makes rosters moves easier for the club. The distance also allows for General Manager Pierre Dorion, Head Coach Guy Boucher and Player Development Coach Shean Donovan and training staff more opportunities to keep a closer eye watching and working with the AHL club.

Senators Assistant General Manager Randy Lee says Belleville is the perfect spot for the Senators farm team. Lee says Belleville should have never lost their OHL franchise and that the fans will buy into the Ottawa Senators brand.

Belleville Native and Senators Assistant Coach Marc Crawford will act as the club’s liaison between the two coaching staffs.

The Senators have signed an eight year lease with the City Belleville.

The Senators announced they had raised more than 1,000 deposits in the first 24 hours of the team’s season ticket campaign.

