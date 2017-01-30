Belleville Embracing Baby Sens

Belleville is embracing the Senators AHL affiliate.

The City of Belleville and Senators have emphasized the need for partnerships with various Quinte communities.

Communities in the Quinte region have had talks about parking and shuttle bus service to the Yardmen arena, making the Belleville Senators more accessible.

Belleville Senators CEO Rob Mullowney says the American Hockey League raised $4 million last season for charity and says, “This isn’t just 50-50 tickets.” The Belleville Sens will set up education programs involving the players.

QEDC Chair Ross Rae said “It’s not just about hockey, it brings the same value to the economy as other companies do” such as Proctor and Gamble or Kelloggs, they contribute in their own ways.”

The Senators have also established a partnership with Loyalist College in Belleville, already adding two interns and are currently hiring. (bellevillesensemployment-opportunities)

CEO Rob Mullowney say’s the Belleville Senators have already 2,000 ticket deposits for the 4,400 seats available.

There was a major void that has now been filled with the Baby Sens moving to Belleville.

When the Belleville Bulls left, following the 2014-15 season, many in community pointed fingers asking how they could have lost their beloved Bulls.

“Mayor Taso Christopher says he was blindsided by the move and called it an “insult” to the community. David Branch told Mayor Christopher that he understood the city of Belleville had understandable priorities “such as the fire department, police department, things of that nature.” But after years of prodding the city to get the arena up to par without success, Simmonds finally jumped at a better offer. It’s too bad that a city had to lose its team in this game of franchise musical chairs and maybe Belleville will get another team in the future.

A city of 50,000 isn’t able to renovate an arena on the beckon and call of David Branch.

City council had repeatedly told ownership and David Branch of the plan to renovate the Yardmen Arena in coming years. (Council invested in Belleville Bulls).

The last contract with the Bulls, said Miller, reduced the team’s rent, gave them full advertising and concessions rights and expanded the team’s accommodations. The deal ended in 2015 but contained two one-year team options intended to bridge the deal to 2017 when council would address the arena. On the eve of the first option kicking in, the team’s sale and move was announced.

Belleville City council has since invested 20 million dollars into the facility as per the city plans dating back years.

But now Belleville has united and has come back together stronger; there will once again be hockey at the newly renovated Yardmen Arena.

Eugene Melnyk, who ranks as one of the 100 wealthiest people in Canada knows how viable and strong a hockey market Belleville is.

“Hockey is really back here in Belleville. It’s the beginning of a whole new era. This is day one of the dawn of a new era.” Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk “In the end I knew it was a hockey town,” Melnyk said. “You have a great, deep history [of] hockey here.”

