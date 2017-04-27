BC-AP Sports Preview Digest,1st Ld-Writethru

Editors: Resending.

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– PHILADELPHIA – Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett almost certainly will be selected No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns when the three-day NFL draft begins. Draft starts 8 p.m.

– Two first-round NBA games, with the Raptors and Spurs in position to advance: Toronto (up 3-2) at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.; San Antonio (up 3-2) at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

– SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have won both games since the return of center Rudy Gobert, and can eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday night.

– Two opening second-round games of the Stanley Cup playoffs: New York Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

– The Vegas Golden Knights hope for Lady Luck in the NHL’s draft lottery Saturday. The expansion franchise shares the third-best shot at landing the No. 1 pick.

– NEW YORK – Commissioner Ron Manfred says reports that Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush have a deal to buy the Miami Marlins are premature.

– DENVER – The Washington Nationals, with best record in baseball, start Gio Gonzalez against the Colorado Rockies in a game between first-place teams. Game starts 3:10 p.m.

– NEW YORK – Ground is broken for the long-planned Jackie Robinson Museum in the SoHo section of Manhattan.

– ISTANBUL – Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard says Maria Sharapova is a ”cheater” who should be banned from tennis for life. Sharapova is returning from a 15-month doping suspension.

– AVONDALE, La. – The PGA Tour holds its first two-man team event since 1981. The field for the Zurich Classic features Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Bubba Watson.

– IRVING, Texas – Lexi Thompson plays for the first time since a day-after, four-stroke penalty cost her a major victory, prompting golf authorities to change rules about video evidence.

– LONDON – Good luck on finding a hotel room for the Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, on June 3. But don’t worry, tent space is available – for as much as $2,300 on game night.