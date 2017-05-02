BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– Two second-round NBA playoff games: The Golden Warriors open at home against the Utah Jazz (10:30 p.m.); the Boston Celtics (up 1-0) host the Washington Wizards (8 p.m.).

– Lookahead to Wednesday’s two NBA playoff games: Toronto (down 1-0) at Cleveland; Houston (up 1-0) at San Antonio.

– Two second-round NHL playoff games: Ottawa (up 2-0) at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m; St. Louis (down 2-1) at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

– PITTSBURGH – NHL scoring leader Sidney Crosby is evaluated following a hit to the head in Game 3 against Washington. The Penguins star has a history of concussions and his status is unclear.

– LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Joe Sharp has his first Kentucky Derby mount. If he’s looking for advice, he can turn to wife Rosie Napravnik, the only woman to ride in all three Triple Crown races.

– BOSTON – The president of the Boston Red Sox apologized after Boston fans taunted Orioles center fielder Adam Jones with racial slurs and three peanuts at him.

– DETROIT – Cy Young Award winners face each other – Detroit’s Justin Verlander vs. Cleveland’s Corey Kluber. Miguel Cabrera is expected to play for Tigers. Game starts 7 p.m.

– HOUSTON – The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are back at it after tempers flared in the series opener – batters plunked, benches emptied, teams warned. Game starts 8:10 p.m.

– MINNEAPOLIS – Oakland ace Sonny Gray makes his season debut when he goes against the Twins. Ervin Santana (4-0, 0.77 ERA) starts for Minnesota. Game starts 8 p.m.

– MADRID – Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. Real is eyeing the final for the third time in four seasons. Game starts 2:45 p.m.

– MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama football coach Nick Saban could make $65 million over the next eight years. University trustees approve a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season.