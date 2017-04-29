BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– LONDON – In the biggest heavyweight fight in more than a decade, Anthony Joshua defends his titles against 41-year-old Wladimir Klitchsko at Wembley Stadium. Bout starts after 5 p.m.

– PHILADELPHIA – The NFL draft concludes on Day 3 with plenty of talent around. Still available are Michigan tight end Jake Butt and Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs. Draft starts noon.

– LOS ANGELES – It’s a winner-take-all showdown Sunday for the Clippers and Jazz. Chris Paul & Co. return to Los Angeles for Game 7 after a gutsy performance in Utah.

– BOSTON – The Boston Celtics open the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday against the Washington Wizards after a season in which their games had a confrontational edge.

– Two second-round games in the Stanley Cup playoffs: N.Y. Rangers (down 1-0) at Ottawa, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh (up 1-0) at Washington, 8 p.m.

– The Colorado Avalanche have the best chance (18 percent) of winning the NHL draft lottery, which includes the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. Lottery starts 8 p.m.

– RIO DE JANEIRO – The success of Brazil’s soccer team is tempered by a sprawling corruption scandal. Court documents detail staggering kickbacks linked to Rio’s World Cup and Olympics.

– GENEVA – An Asian Olympic leader denies claims in a U.S. federal court that he bribed FIFA voters. Sheik Ahmad of Kuwait has long been a power broker in Olympic and soccer elections.

– RICHMOND, Va. – For 14 years, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had NASCAR’s largest fan base. Now that he’s retiring after the season, fans must look for a new favorite … if they look at all.

– AVONDALE, Ariz. – Helio Castroneves and Will Power start in an all-Team Penske front row in the IndyCar race at Phoenix International Raceway. Race starts 9:30 p.m.

– STUTTGART, Germany – Maria Sharapova resumes her return from a 15-month doping suspension, facing Kristina Mladenovic in the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals.

– BARCELONA, Spain – Andy Murray loses to Dominic Thiem in semifinals of the Barcelona Open. Defending champion Rafael Nadal plays Horacio Zeballaos in other semi.

– Trainer Bob Baffert will not have a horse in the May 6 Kentucky Derby, a decision that underlines what an unpredictable winter it’s been leading to the start of the Triple Crown.

– DENVER – Before she leaves skiing, Lindsey Vonn wants to break Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup wins record, capture next year’s Olympic downhill and ski against men in a World Cup race.

– AVONDALE, La. – The team of Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith leads by a shot going into the third round of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Calssic.

– IRVING, Texas – Haru Nomura is in front by a stroke entering the third round of the LPGA Tour’s North Texas Shootout. With storms forecast, tee times are moved up.