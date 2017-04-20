BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– BOSTON – Massachusetts prison officials, state police and prosecutors decline to release any records related to Aaron Hernandez’s apparent suicide in prison.

– Three first-round NBA games: Cleveland (up 2-0) at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Toronto (tied 1-1) at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.; San Antonio (up 2-0) at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

– NEW YORK – David Stern talks with the AP about his life since leaving as NBA commissioner three years ago. He is bullish about the NBA and new ways for fans to experience the game.

– Four first-round NHL games: Rangers (tied 2-2) at Montreal, 7 p.m.; Columbus (down 3-1) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.; Chicago (down 3-0) at Nashville, 8 p.m.; San Jose (tied 2-2) at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

– Nothing warrants more attention for a defense in the Stanley Cup playoffs than stopping a superstar like Alex Ovechkin or Sidney Crosby.

– The NFL releases its regular-season schedule, with the New England Patriots getting to open the season at home as Super Bowl champions.

– NEW YORK – Closer Jeurys Familia rejoins the Mets after serving a 15-game domestic violence suspension. He led the majors last year with a team-record 51 saves.

– LONDON – A Somalian who sought asylum in London after the 2012 Olympics runs in Sunday’s marathon in the city. Zamzam Farah faced death threats and speaks with the AP of her ordeal.

– MONACO – Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka lose in the third round of Monte Carlo Masters. Murray, returning from an elbow injury, looks rusty in this important clay-court tournament.

– SAN ANTONIO – Defending champion Charley Hoffman leads the field for the start of the Valero Texas Open.

– LOS ANGELES – Shakur Stevenson, the most compelling American boxing prospect, makes his pro debut this weekend in the outdoor ring in Carson, California.

– NEW YORK – Shawn Porter and Andre Berto both owned welterweight belts. The winner of Saturday night’s fight figures to get another shot at the title before the end of the year.

– KINGSTON, Jamaica – Germaine Mason, the high jump silver medalist for Britain at the 2008 Olympics, is killed in a motorcycle crash in his native Jamaica. He was 34.

– September could be rough for Fresno State football. On consecutive Saturdays, the Bulldogs play at Alabama and at Washington. A look at six schools with tough nonconference schedules.

– SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Tommy Rees tries to keep a low profile in his return to Notre Dame. The former Fighting Irish quarterback is an assistant to coach Brian Kelly.