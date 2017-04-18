BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– NEW YORK – Baseball fans might soon hear umpires explaining replay decisions, the AP is told. The umps on the field would speak to fans and viewers about the call by microphone.

– ORLANDO, Fla. – On the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson joining the majors, a study finds MLB can do a better job of hiring minorities and women for top decision-making jobs.

– NEW YORK – The New York Yankees take an eight-game winning streak, their longest in five years, into their game against the Chicago White Sox. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– Three first-round NBA games: Milwaukee (up 1-0) at Toronto, 7 p.m.; Chicago (up 1-0) at Boston, 8 p.m.; Utah (up 1-0) at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

– MINNEAPOLIS – Kevin Garnett may be retired but the competitive fires still burn now that the NBA playoffs have begun. ”I’m getting itchy,” he tells the AP.

– Pau and Marc Gasol are facing each other in the playoffs for the first time. Little brother Marc is doing his best to keep Memphis from being swept by San Antonio.

– Three first-round NHL games: Montreal (up 2-1) at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.; Pittsburgh (up 3-0) at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.; Edmonton (up 2-1) at San Jose, 10 p.m.

– After one week of the Stanley Cup playoffs, put the emphasis on unpredictable: Chicago is one loss from being swept by Nashville; Washington trails Toronto 2-1.

– PITTSBURGH – The funeral is held for Dan Rooney, the longtime Steelers owner who died at 84. Among the many to attend are former President Barack Obama and members of his cabinet.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Derrick Johnson has been a fixture at middle linebacker for the Chiefs for the last decade. Now they face a question all teams eventually do: When to draft replacements?

– RALEIGH, N.C. – The NCAA announces its latest round of championship events, with North Carolina organizers hoping repeal of a law limiting LGBT protections satisfies the governing body.

– BOSTON – Kathrine Switzer helped break the Boston Marathon gender barrier in 1967. Now 70, she finished eighth in her age group in Monday’s race 50 years later.

– Cristie Kerr always talked bigger than her game, and she might last long enough on the LPGA Tour to back it up. Kerr won the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii last week.

– Two Champions League quarterfinals, second leg: Atletico Madrid at Leicester; Bayern Munich at Real Madrid. Both games start 2:45 p.m.

– BOSTON – The daily fantasy sports industry is shrinking fast. Questions about the legality of the online games brought court and legislative battles across the country last year.

– MONTE CARLO, Monaco – Back on court for the first time since the birth of his son, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga loses to a qualifier in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.