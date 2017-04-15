BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– CLEVELAND – A challenging regular season behind them, LeBron James and the defending champion Cavaliers begin their run at a second straight title when they host the Indiana Pacers in a first-round game. James has won 17 straight games in the opening round. Game starts 3:30 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers open the playoffs against the Utah Jazz in a matchup of two teams that had the same 51-31 records during the regular season. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– Two other opening-round games in the NBA playoffs: Bucks-Raptors at 5:30 p.m.; Grizzlies-Spurs at 8 p.m.

– Previews of four NBA playoff series beginning Sunday: Hawks-Wizards; Trail Blazers-Warriors; Bulls-Celtics; Thunder-Rockets.

– WASHINGTON – The top-seeded Capitals look to take a 2-0 lead on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Calgary Flames get another shot to end their 28-game losing streak at Honda Center in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Anaheim Ducks, who got a big game from captain Ryan Getzlaf in their 3-2 opening victory. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– Two other NHL playoff games: Boston (up 1-0) at Ottawa, 3 p.m.; Nashville (up 1-0) at Chicago, 8 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson becomes the first to be honored with a statue at Dodger Stadium, the 77-inch tall bronze piece being unveiled on the 70th anniversary of him breaking baseball’s color barrier.

– CLEVELAND – A pair of former Cy Young Award winners square off when Detroit’s Justin Verlander and Cleveland’s Corey Kluber match up at Progressive Field. Game starts 4:10 p.m.

– BOSTON – Chris Sale goes for his first win with the Red Sox when Boston hosts Tampa Bay. The Rays send Jacob Odorizzi to the mound. Game starts 4 p.m.

– HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Luke Donald and Graham DeLaet hold a two-shot lead entering the third round of the RBC Heritage, where mild conditions and abundant sunshine mean that scores could go really low.

– KAPOLEI, Hawaii – Su-Yeon Jang holds a three-shot lead over Cristie Kerr and Alena Sharp entering the final round of the Lotte Championship.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The UFC makes its Kansas City debut when Demetrious Johnson tries to match Anderson Silva’s record for title defenses in a flyweight fight against Wilson Reis. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson meet in a strawweight fight. Main event starts around 9:30 p.m.

– Classic Empire is the 8-5 favorite in a 12-horse field for the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn, with 170 points up for grabs in the last major prep race for the Kentucky Derby. Also, the Grade 3 Lexington at Keeneland will award 17 points toward the Derby. Post time for Arkansas Derby is 7:18 p.m.

– Coverage of select college football spring games.