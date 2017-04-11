BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– GENEVA – The North American federations wanting to share the 2026 World Cup asked FIFA for a decision two years ahead of schedule. The request comes in a letter seen by the AP.

– The buzz is back north of the border. Five of Canada’s seven teams are in the Stanley Cup playoffs. This comes a year after Canada was shut out of the postseason.

– Sidney Crosby might be playing his best hockey, a scary thought for the rest of the NHL. The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar will be one of the players to watch when the playoffs begin.

– NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Pekka Rinne is the backbone of the Predators. The star goaltender will be getting a third chance at the Chicago Blackhawks in the playoffs.

– LOS ANGELES – Former captains Rob Blake and Luc Robitaille are now running the Kings’ front office, needing to chart a new direction after three straight disappointing seasons.

– Previews on five NHL series that start Wednesday: Rangers at Montreal; Boston at Ottawa; Columbus at Pittsburgh; St. Louis at Minnesota; San Jose at Edmonton.

– The NBA enters the final day of the regular season Wednesday with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to be settled and the Nos. 7 and No. 8 spots unclaimed.

– MILWAUKEE – Jason Terry’s streak of postseason appearances has reached 12 years. His experience will come in handy in the postseason for the young Milwaukee Bucks.

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – Dustin Johnson is riding a stationary bike and exercising his arms and chest after his staircase fall. He now knows this: He never again wants to watch a major from his couch.

– CLEVELAND – The Indians are home for the first time since losing Game 7 of last year’s World Series. Carlos Carrasco starts against James Shields and the White Sox. Game starts 4 p.m.

– BOSTON – With their clubhouse fumigated and disinfected, the Red Sox return home to play Baltimore. Boston is trying to kick the bug that’s ailed the club the first week. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– Two Champions League quarterfinals (first leg): Monaco at Borussia Dortmund; Barcelona at Juventus. Both games start 2:45 p.m.

– MONACO – Two world champions are among seven Russians approved by track and field’s governing body to compete internationally while their country remains banned for doping.