BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday.

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sergio Garcia is tied with Justin Rose going into the final round of the Masters. Garcia is trying for his first major victory.

– ATLANTA – LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to stay in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Game starts 3:30 p.m.

– DETROIT – Rick Porcello takes the mound against his former team when the Red Sox face Daniel Norris and the Tigers.

– FORT WORTH, Texas – NASCAR Cup Series races at Texas for the first time since the track was completely repaved and reconfigured in Turns 1 and 2. Race starts 12:30 p.m.

– LONG BEACH, Calif. – Helio Castroneves starts from the pole at Long Beach in search of his first IndyCar Series victory since 2014. Race starts 4:30 p.m.

– DETROIT – One last time, Joe Louis Arena will host a hockey game when the Detroit Red Wings wrap up a season and era against the New Jersey Devils. Game starts 5 p.m.

– HOUSTON – The U.S. women’s soccer team plays Russia in an exhibition game. Game starts 1 p.m.