BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler were part of a four-way tie for the lead going into the third round of the Masters, with 15 players separated by five shots.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – Kevin Durant is set to return from a left knee injury that sidelined him since Feb. 28 when the NBA-best Warriors, already the top seed in the West, take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– In a copycat NHL where teams tend to copy recent Stanley Cup champions, there’s a polarization between contenders prioritizing speed and others going for heaviness and size.

– TORONTO – Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. Game starts 7 p.m.

– CHICAGO – The Minnesota Twins, off to a surprising 4-0 start, look to continue their winnings ways against the White Sox. Game starts 2:10 p.m.

– CHICAGO – Will Butcher and Denver take on Hunter Miska and Minnesota Duluth in the Frozen Four final. Game starts 7 p.m.

– CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson has a competition to see who replaces quarterback Deshaun Watson for the defending national champions. And coach Dabo Swinney has thrown a twist into the spring game – the defense will be allowed to hit and tackle the quarterbacks.

– FORT WORTH, Texas – Clint Bowyer long prepared to enjoy this season, knowing the opportunity he’d have taking over for Tony Stewart driving the No. 14 car.

– FORT WORTH, Texas – The first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas since the track was repaved and reconfigured in Turns 1 and 2.

– ARCADIA, Calif. – Illiad is the early 7-2 favorite for the $1 million Santa Anita Derby, which features a field of 13 3-year-olds. Other major Kentucky Derby preps are the Wood Memorial in New York and Blue Grass in Kentucky.

– BUFFALO, N.Y. – Daniel Cormier defends the light heavyweight championship against Anthony Johnson in the main event of UFC 210. Main card starts at 10 p.m.