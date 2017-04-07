BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– AUGUSTA, Georgia – With ailing Dustin Johnson gone, Charley Hoffman takes a four-shot lead into the second round of the Masters on another windy day at Augusta National.

– NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors is expected to discuss the issue of resting healthy players and whether the league will consider Charlotte for the 2019 All-Star Game.

– PHOENIX – Russell Westbrook tries again to break Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles in a season when the Thunder play a Suns team that has lost 13 in a row. Game starts 10 p.m.

– PHILADELPHIA – NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, recovering from a knuckle fracture, pitches for the Washington Nationals in the Phillies’ home opener. Game starts 3 p.m.

– NEW YORK – Zack Wheeler, coming off Tommy John surgery, starts a series opener for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The U.S. women’s hockey team plays Canada for the world championship title less than two weeks settling a wage dispute. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

– CHICAGO – Minnesota Duluth will play Denver for the college hockey title Saturday. They split two games on consecutive nights in December.

– Olympic marathon champ Jemima Sumgong tests positive for the blood booster EPO. Sumgong is the most prominent of dozens of Kenyans to have failed doping tests since the London Games.

– COLUMBUS, Ohio – The plan called for patience: building with draft picks while trading for up-and-comers and veteran grinders. Now the Columbus Blue Jackets are headed for the playoffs.

– ST. PAUL, Minn. – Five years into their time in Minnesota, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter are headed for the playoffs with the Wild for the fifth time.

– DETROIT – Joe Louis Arena will be home to the Detroit Red Wings one last time Sunday. The Red Wings hoisted four of their 11 Stanley Cup banners in the storied arena.

– BRISBANE, Australia – The U.S. trails Australia 2-0 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals following losses by John Isner and Jack Sock.

– LONG BEACH, Calif. – Tony Kanaan is celebrating his 20th season in Indy car racing – with no intent on slowing down anytime soon.

– FORT WORTH, Texas – The track has been repaved at Texas, and NASCAR drivers get their first laps on the redone surface leading to this weekend’s race.

– PYONGYANG, North Korea – Believe sports a path to peace? It didn’t look that way in Pyongyang, where the Koreas played a rare soccer match and politics was very much on display.

– BUFFALO, N.Y. – Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones competes in UFC 210 this weekend and is to speak or the first time since July when he drew a drug suspension for a year.