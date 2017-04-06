BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters begins with uncertainty over Dustin Johnson’s back injury and swirling wind that makes Augusta National an even more formidable place to play.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – Kevin Durant could return Saturday after missing more than a month because of a knee injury. Golden State is rolling without him, having won 13 in a row.

– MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Russell Westbrook falls one rebound shy of passing Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in a season, a record that has stood for 55 years.

– NEW YORK – The Mets’ Matt Harvey pitches for the first time since July, facing the Atlanta Braves, weather permitting. Harvey had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – World Baseball Classic MVP Marcus Stroman makes his season debut when the Toronto Blue Jays open a series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– WASHINGTON – Capitals stars Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom have a worthy linemate in T.J. Oshie. That could bode well for the playoffs.

– ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks host Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks in a game between NHL division leaders. Game starts 10 p.m.

– CHICAGO – College hockey’s Frozen Four semifinals: Harvard vs. Minnesota-Duluth (6 p.m.); Denver vs. Notre Dame (9:30 p.m.).

– BRISBANE, Australia – The U.S. and Australia begin play in the Davis Cup quarterfinals Friday, with the John Isner-Nick Kyrgios match highlighting opening singles.

– FRISCO, Texas – The U.S. women play Russia in an exhibition a day after agreeing on a labor deal that will run through the 2019 World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– Highlights of European soccer this weekend: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in Spain; resurgent Leicester plays in Premier League; Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund Germany.

– LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky Derby hopeful McCraken is favored to win Saturday’s Blue Grass Stakes. An ankle injury kept him out of the Tampa Bay Derby.

– Hiring a new coordinator can at times be as important to a college football team as a head coaching change. A look at six teams that have an intriguing new coordinator – or two.

– SHANGHAI – Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton faces a challenge from a driver other than former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg. This time it’s Sebastian Vettel.