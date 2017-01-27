BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal outlasts Grigor Dimitrov in five sets to set up a vintage title match against Roger Federer at the Australian Open, where all four singles finalists are in their 30s.

– SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods is 11 shots behind leader Justin Rose and trying to avoid missing the cut at Torrey Pines for the first time.

– The Super Bowl on Feb. 5 features the No. 1 offense from the regular season (Atlanta) vs. the No. 1 defense (New England). So why is it that the top defense usually prevails against the top offense?

– FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff is revisiting his past in New England’s front office. He has re-established his reputation as a GM who can build a winner.

– BOSTON – Patriots fans, in the heart of Blue State territory, are put to a test because of President Donald Trump’s friendship with their owner, coach and quarterback.

– HOUSTON – The average ticket price for the Super Bowl down from last season. The least expensive ticket at StubHub was $2,800 on Friday, but the ticket reseller says it has sold tickets for more than $15,000.

– The NFL is in the midst of its greatest migration in a quarter century. In a little more than a year, three teams have either moved, announced a relocation or filed paperwork to do so.

– LOS ANGELES – Hockey marks a sunny celebration this weekend for a league in transition, culminating with Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game and its 3-on-3 format.

– TORONTO – The Raptors, losers of five straight and in danger of falling out of first place, play a Milwaukee Bucks team Toronto has beaten six straight times. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

– With less than two months to go before Selection Sunday, there have been pleasant surprises for old college basketball faces in new places and harsh reality checks for others.

– SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga, the lone undefeated team in the men’s Top 25, looks ready to ascend to No. 1 after losses by Villanova and Kansas.

– KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday gives teams a break from conference play and a chance to boost their credentials. Some coaches would prefer this event happened earlier in the season.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Yordano Ventura’s death in a car crash in the Dominican Republic tempers what is ordinarily an upbeat gathering at the Kansas City Royals’ annual FanFest.

– CLEVELAND – The All-Star Game is coming back to a familiar place. Commissioner Rob Manfred announces that the 2019 showcase will be in Cleveland, the sixth time the city has hosted the game.

– HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – California Chrome and Arrogate go head-to-head Saturday in the world’s richest race – the $12 million Pegasus World Cup – in Chrome’s final race before retirement.

– DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, who retired from full-time racing in 2015, is back at Daytona and driving in the Rolex 24 for the first time in a decade.

– Erin Hamlin stood atop the medals stand in Austria after winning another world luge championship. The first one came eight years ago in Lake Placid in her home state of New York.