BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– ZURICH – FIFA will expand the World Cup to 48 teams, adding 16 extra nations to the 2026 tournament that likely will be held in North America.

– HARTFORD, Conn. – The top-ranked UConn women attempt to tie their own NCAA record with a 90th consecutive victory when they play No. 20 South Florida. Game starts 7 p.m.

– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carl Edwards is retiring and the star NASCAR driver informed team owner Joe Gibbs right before Christmas, two people with knowledge of the situation tell the AP.

– CLEMSON, S.C. – Newly crowned national champion Clemson returns to its campus for what’s expected to be a raucous celebration before its many fans who couldn’t make it to the title game.

– TAMPA, Fla. – Looking for story lines next season in college football? Alabama will be great – that’s a given. Clemson faces more uncertainty, needing to replace the greatest quarterback in school history.

– TAMPA, Fla. – An evaluation of the AP Top 25 poll and which teams are likely to rise and fall next season. Penn State could be king of the Big Ten, and get ready for the USC hype.

– RENTON, Wash. – Four years ago, the Seahawks walked off the field in Atlanta after a playoff loss but encouraged by what they saw. Now Seattle gets to act on that – back in Atlanta again for the divisional round.

– HOUSTON – After missing last year’s playoff game with an injury, Jadeveon Clowney turned the Texans’ wild-card win over the Raiders into his NFL coming out party.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Alex Smith is considered an average NFL quarterback. But come the playoffs, he’s an entirely different player – bordering on elite.

– FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee was forced to watch Dallas in the playoffs two years ago, including a loss at Green Bay. Now healthy, he makes his playoff debut against the Packers.

– Three notable men’s college basketball games: No. 1 Baylor at No. 10 West Virginia (7 p.m.); No. 15 Xavier at No. 3 Villanova (7 p.m.); and No. 7 Duke at No. 9 Florida State (8 p.m.).

– HOUSTON – James Harden and the Houston Rockets go for their ninth straight victory when they play a Charlotte Hornets team that has lost its last two. Game starts 8 p.m.

– NEW YORK – The NBA has never gone global quite like this. The league on Thursday will play one game in London (Pacers vs. Nuggets) and another in Mexico City (Suns vs. Mavericks).

– LOS ANGELES – The NHL announces complete rosters for this month’s All-Star game. Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, P.K. Subban and Carey Price already have been chosen by fans as captains.

– WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin, a point shy of 1,000 for his NHL career, could hit the milestone Wednesday night when the Washington Capitals play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

– KAPALUA, Hawaii – It didn’t take long for PGA Tour players to notice one difference in their new commissioner. Jay Monahan hosted a private dinner party at Kapalua, and he was wearing jeans.

– SYDNEY – Top-ranked Angelique Kerber loses her opening match at the Sydney International, upset by 19-year-old Darya Kasatkina before her Australian Open title defense next week.