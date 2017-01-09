Arvidsson, Wilson inactive for Predators

CHICAGO (AP) Nashville forwards Colin Wilson and Viktor Arvidsson have been scratched for the Predators’ game against Chicago due to injuries.

Arvidsson missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, and Wilson was inactive after he left Friday’s 2-1 loss at Florida with a lower-body injury.

The Predators have been hampered by injuries for much of the season. Defenseman P.K. Subban has been out since Dec. 15 with an upper-body injury, and forward James Neal was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury.

Nashville had dropped two of three heading into Sunday night’s game against the Blackhawks.