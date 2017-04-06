Arizona Coyotes surprise special fan with magical day, spot in team picture

The Arizona Coyotes created a special moment for one of their biggest fans this week.

Devon Cordova became a big Coyotes fan thanks to one of his teachers, who thought watching hockey would help him overcome some of the obstacles associated with his autism.

And thanks to the Coyotes and the local Special Olympics organization, what Cordova thought was just an arena tour in Glendale turned into something so much more, as he got to meet the team and was given a jersey with his name on the back. He also received a sweet seat in the Coyotes’ team photo:

Devon thought he was coming to @GilaRivArena for an arena tour. But we had something better in mind. pic.twitter.com/7fDDDZpLiB — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 5, 2017

One of the highlights was meeting Shane Doan. Devon has kept a photo of the captain for years.

“We had a little boy who just wanted to sit in the corner and not participate in life and was really missing out on a lot,” said Cordova’s mother Lisa. “The Arizona Coyotes brought this little boy out of his shell, so we live Coyotes daily.”

.@GilaRivArena Devon's day was made. But what he didn't realize was, ours was too. pic.twitter.com/afarSg4ath — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 5, 2017

We wish Devon all the best. pic.twitter.com/advHT3yhgP — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 5, 2017