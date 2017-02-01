Arizona Coyotes: Three Thoughts From Late Loss To Kings

The Arizona Coyotes couldn’t quite muster a full 60-minute effort in their return matchup after the All-Star break.

A bit of bad luck, an absentee second period, and a late penalty stymied the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Returning from the All-Star break with a three game winning streak, the Yotes looked to build on that season long total against Los Angeles.

It wasn’t meant to be, however, but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t some bright spots.

Lawson Crouse had his first multi-point night. Brendan Perlini was firing (literally) on all cylinders.

Mike Smith continued to be steady, if not stellar.

They were simply beaten and out-lucked by a better team.

60 Minutes 40 Minutes of Hockey

As is their wont, the Arizona Coyotes didn’t quite manage a full 60-minute effort.

They started the game very strong and had an excellent first five minutes. Indeed, the whole first period sans one defensive lapse in front of the net was very encouraging.

Then came the second frame and the Coyotes were on their heels.

LA pushed them around and pummeled them in shots until late in the third period. Then Arizona put together a very strong shift with extended offensive zone time, softening up the Kings for Ryan White to score on the very next shift and give the Yotes the lead.

25 seconds later, a pass from Anze Kopitar to center-ice allowed Jordan Nolan to streak in on Mike Smith.

Despite decent coverage from Jakob Chychrun as he tried to catch up to the Kings player, Nolan’s backhander squeaked by Smitty for a goal that he’ll certainly want to have back.

It was the second lead the Coyotes gave up on the night and the final one they’d have.

The Coyotes gave a good effort in the third period, and a particularly strong one with the extra attack when Dave Tippett pulled Mike Smith late in the game, but it was to no avail.

If the Yotes had given the same effort the first 16 minutes of the second that we saw in the last four minutes of that period, perhaps the story might be different.

Kids Bop

Lawson Crouse had his first multi-point night with two assists.

He and the fourth line were active and engaged, and contributed two shots as well. Also important, at least in this particular matchup, he was throwing his considerable frame around against a very physical Kings team and finished with four hits.

There was another youngster who stole the show, however, even if he didn’t make it onto the scoreboard.

Brendan Perlini is putting teams on notice. He’s going to be a force.

He’s not quite Alex Ovechkin when he comes barreling through the neutral zone, but at 6’3 and full of skill and speed he provides a damn good imitation.

Perlini put five shots on Peter Budaj and could’ve easily finished the night with two goals.

Alas, the bounces didn’t quite go his way, but man is fun to watch.

“Tripping”

If you watch the replay of the play that led to the tripping call on Martin Hanzal, you can see him reach in, cleanly scoop out the puck…

…and then Kopitar takes another step before losing his edge and/or diving.

That late penalty call ultimately cost the Arizona Coyotes the game.

They were unable to stop the Kings on the ensuing power play, and then unable to score with the empty-net.

It’s a rough way to lose, but it’s still encouraging.

The Coyotes hung in tough with a Kings team that is better than it’s current record and that will be a playoff team.

That’s a long way from where they were even a month or two ago.

Baby steps, yes, but finally the team is providing fans with a reason to believe in the future again.

It doesn’t hurt that they are also thankfully a little more entertaining.

