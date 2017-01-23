Arizona Coyotes Scorching Earth Ahead of Trade Deadline

Under new General Manager John Chayka, the Arizona Coyotes have struggled to the point that they will be “scorching the earth” by the time the trade deadline rolls around.

Undergoing a new rebuild, the Arizona Coyotes moved out veterans such as Boyd Gordon, Kyle Chipchura, and Antoine Vermette to ensure they would have roster spots for the likes of Dylan Strome, Lawson Crouse, Jordan Martinook, Brendan Perlini, Jakob Chychrun, and Christian Dvorak to name a few.

While the new foundation is clearly there, the Arizona Coyotes look like they don’t even have a pulse on many game days.

The good news for the Coyotes is that this year can be seen as a write-off and they can trade their expiring contracts and veteran players for assets that will improve their future.

THE GAME PLAN: SCORCH THE EARTH

Last year the Toronto Maple Leafs coined the term “scorch the earth” when they moved everybody and anything that was not in their future plans.

They dealt a plethora of prospects that weren’t in the team’s future plans in exchange for the expiring contract Michael Grabner.

Then the Leafs were involved in a blockbuster trade with their provincial rivals in Ottawa. The deal saw the Leafs move their captain Dion Phaneuf and his albatross of a contract to the Senators in a nine-player deal. The Leafs acquired Jared Cowen whom they recently won an arbitration case against that allowed the Leafs to buy out his contract. They also nabbed Milan Michalek and Colin Greening who were salary dumps that are playing in the minors this year and that will come off the books next season.

The Leafs then proceeded to move expiring contracts in Shawn Matthias, Roman Polak, Nick Spaling, and James Reimer for futures and more salary dumps.

To top it off, the Leafs took on the salary of Brooks Laich in exchange for Daniel Winnik as a play to acquire a second round pick and young defensemen Connor Carrick.

The Arizona Coyotes have already shown a willingness to take on another team’s cap issues in order to acquire an asset. They took on Dave Bolland and Pavel Datsyuk‘s contracts in order to acquire young prospects in Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun.

The Leafs were able to make a quick turnaround after scorching the earth, so the Coyotes have a good role model to look upon.

THE MARKET VALUE FOR EXPIRING CONTRACTS

Word around the league is that John Chayka over values his players. Martin Hanzal, Radim Vrbata, Michael Stone and even Shane Doan are expiring contracts that could find themselves dealt by the trade deadline.

Chayka is currently setting the price, and that will not drop until another NHL team makes a trade that sets the market value.

It’s been speculated that Chayka is seeking a young roster player and a high draft pick in exchange for Martin Hanzal, while Hanzal has only produced 18 points in 38 games this year.

I am willing to guess that Hanzal fetches a B-level prospect and a 2nd round pick.

Radim Vrbata may be a sexier name based on his team-leading production so far this season and the fact that he is only two years removed from a 30-goal season.

The thing with Vrbata is that he is a winger and centers tend to be more valued higher. I expect a 2nd round pick is the asking price for the Czech veteran.

Around the trade deadline, defensive depth is one thing that every NHL team will be looking at. Michael Stone will be one of the best gets on deadline day should he make it that far.

Stone signed on a short-term contract in order to acquire more money and he got $4 million this season. He has struggled to produce anywhere near the 36 points he had last season and instead only has eight points through the first 34 games.

Stone will likely still fetch a young NHL prospect and maybe a 3rd round pick.

TRADING SHANE DOAN

Like a storybook ending, you want to see the longevity pay off. Shane Doan has played his entire career with the Coyotes franchise dating back to the first round Winnipeg Jets.

One thing Doan has never gotten a taste of is a chance to play in the Stanley Cup Finals. He got close a few years back taking the Coyotes to the Western Conference Final against the Los Angeles Kings, but that’s as good as it ever got.

Doan made headlines when he discussed the idea of going to a contender. While he wants to be loyal to the only franchise he has ever known, you can tell he wants at least a shot at glory.

Doan will likely fetch way more than he is worth now, but it could be his last parting gift to his club. It’s really a win-win but it will leave a sour taste in the mouth to see him in another jersey.

Remember Martin Brodeur wearing a Blues jersey? Mike Modano wearing a Red Wings jersey? Doesn’t seem right at all does it?

Shane Doan has the chance to decide whether he will ride off into the sunset like Steve Yzerman only suiting up for one franchise, while Mike Modano had to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Dallas Star.

I’m leaning more toward Doan being traded to chase the dream and go out like Mark Recchi, but it’s a hard story to write.

BETTER TIMES AHEAD

Bottoming out in the NHL standings is never a fun thing to watch, but when a rebuild is in full swing, the team will always have its struggles.

The Coyotes have a solid foundation of young players and even more on the way (Dylan Strome, Clayton Keller).

John Chayka gets a free pass in his first year as GM, but it will be the team he ices next year that defines his abilities.

For now, it will just be a fun ride for bloggers and fans to speculate on when this club makes headlines leading up to the trade deadline.

