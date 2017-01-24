Arizona Coyotes’ Rookie Christian Fischer Making Immediate Impact

Christian Fischer was a rising star in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners, and now he’s continuing to produce in his first stint with the Arizona Coyotes.

Look around the Arizona Coyotes locker room and you’ll see plenty of young faces.

There are several freshmen, some sophomores, and even a junior or two.

Every youngster wearing a Coyotes crest is after two things; a full-time NHL gig, and pushing the team out of the bottom of the Pacific Division and into contention.

The latter is a long-term project that will be the sum of many years of work from many different people. The former is within reach, however, and the newest Coyotes rookie Christian Fischer has taken hold with both hands.

In the offseason, Fischer was a trendy pick to be the next dark horse candidate to make the Arizona roster, following in the footsteps of Tobias Rieder and Jordan Martinook. He was ultimately beaten out by Lawson Crouse and Laurent Dauphin, but his NHL ceiling is likely much higher.

How high? That remains to be seen, but he’s scored twice in two games to start his career.

In that short of amount time he’s put everyone on notice and captured the eyes of the Arizona Coyotes’ faithful.

From fish emojis and GIFS to that new rookie hype, Fischer has joined fellow rookie Brendan Perlini in providing the same kind of excitement and exuberance that fans came to expect last season while watching Max Domi and Anthony Duclair do their thing.

With Domi out for six weeks with an injury and Duclair struggling, fans have been seeking signs of life in another lost season.

Though he’s skated only 11:14 minutes per game on average, Fischer has stepped in to fill that void and allay concerns about the franchise’s future.

Fischer’s toolkit is an interesting one among Arizona Coyotes’ top prospects.

While he put up fairly strong numbers with the Windsor Spitfires in junior hockey, there’s a lot more to his game than scoring.

Eliteprospects wrote that Fischer is “always aware of positioning, as that seems to be a concentrated area of his game. Not afraid to get physical, and exhibits a solid amount of grit every game. All-in-all, a consistent, responsible, and complete forward that can be counted on to step up in the game’s key moments.”

That little bit of grit and edge to his game will be welcomed by Dave Tippett.

It’ll also be welcomed by his teammates.

Fischer may or may not remain with the Coyotes through all of the final thirty-some games this season.

If not, however, it sure seems likely he’ll be wearing #36 in Glendale next season.

This article originally appeared on