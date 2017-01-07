Arizona Coyotes Recall Laurent Dauphin From Tucson

With a couple of players leaving the game injured on Friday night, the Arizona Coyotes recalled forward Laurent Dauphin from the Tucson Roadrunners.

The morning after a hard fought overtime loss to Anaheim, the Arizona Coyotes have made a roster move.

Center Laurent Dauphin has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Presumably, Dauphin’s addition is to cover for injuries to Jordan Martinook and Martin Hanzal should either be unable to play Saturday night.

The quick turnaround on the back-to-back gets great use out of the relocation of the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate to Tucson.

Had Dauphin been in Springfield, MA, things would’ve been a little more hairy in getting him here and ready in time.

Here’s the press release on Dauphin’s recall:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Laurent Dauphin from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate (AHL). The 21-year-old Dauphin has recorded 2-1-3 and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Coyotes this season. He has collected 5-6-11 in 10 games with the Roadrunners in 2016-17. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Repentigny, Quebec was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) in the 2013 Entry Draft.

Laurent Dauphin has played both on the wing and at center with the Yotes this season, so it remains to be seen where he’ll slot in the lineup.

#Coyotes announce they’ve recalled Laurent Dauphin from the AHL. You’ll remember, Martinook and Hanzal left last night’s game with injury. — Sarah McLellan (@azc_mclellan) January 7, 2017

Speculation is that he’ll be in for either Jordan Martinook or Martin Hanzal, but it’s unclear which of the two might be unable to go. Both left the game against the Ducks with injuries, and Martinook’s injury appeared to be shoulder related after an uncalled slew foot by Corey Perry.

Dauphin has had a few moments with the NHL club this season, particularly on the penalty kill.

He hasn’t been quite as effective as perhaps Dave Tippett or John Chayka would have expected, but that’s more or less the case with nearly every rookie who made the roster out of training camp this fall.

Regardless, he can draw into the lineup in a pinch and provide the Arizona Coyotes with some coverage up the middle or on the wing.

For Chayka and the Coyotes brass, the hope has to be that Hanzal can continue to stay on the ice for the team.

The long-time Coyotes’ centerman is well-known to be injury prone, and any injury that keeps him out of the lineup for more than a game or two is going to hurt his stock at the trade deadline.

This article originally appeared on