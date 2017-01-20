Arizona Coyotes Recall Christian Fischer From Tucson Roadrunners

Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka has recalled Christian Fischer from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Fans of the Arizona Coyotes have been clamoring for a call-up for Christian Fischer from the AHL.

Friday afternoon, general manager John Chayka obliged by recalling the winger and sending down forward Laurent Dauphin.

Fischer has been particularly dominant for the Roadrunners since the Coyotes recalled fellow winger Brendan Perlini. As Perlini departed with the team lead in goals, Fischer stepped up with a vengeance and now leads Tucson in the goal-scoring department as he departs.

The kid has put up 16 goals and 16 assists in just 31 games and now he’s getting a chance to do it in the National Hockey League.

Here’s the press release on Fischer’s promotion:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Christian Fischer from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate (AHL).

The 19-year-old Fischer has registered 16-16-32 and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 31 games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward leads Tucson in goals and is second on the team in points.

He was named to the Pacific Division team in the upcoming 2017 AHL All-Star Classic and was honored as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 15, 2017. The Wayne, Illinois native totaled 3-4-7 and a plus-five rating in three games for the Roadrunners that week.

Fischer was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (32nd overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.

Dauphin has recorded 2-1-3 and 12 PIM in 24 games with the Coyotes in 2016-17.

He was originally drafted by Arizona in the second round (39th overall) in the 2013 Entry Draft.

Fans and management will hope Christian Fischer can step in here in Glendale and match the same kind of impact the rookie he’s following, Brendan Perlini, has had on the organization thus far.

Perlini has put up 7 goals and 2 assists in his first twenty games in the National Hockey League, and has been particularly hot of late.

If the two wingers can combine to provide the Arizona Coyotes some much needed goal-scoring, the waiting game for Max Domi’s return from injury might not be quite as brutal as it has been in previous weeks.

Fischer should get a decent chance to show what he can do for head coach Dave Tippett.

Offensively, the Yotes have very few viable options, or at the very least options that are actually performing.

If the season ends with Fischer and Perlini providing scoring while Dylan Strome remains in junior, who would have expected that in September?

