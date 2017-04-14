Arizona Coyotes Keys to Rebuilding in Offseason

The Arizona Coyotes came into this season projected not to make the playoffs. They didn”t. But how do they make it in the future?

What are the keys to the Arizona Coyotes making the playoffs in the (hopefully) near future? How does this team build around what it already has, get a team capable of more than they were this year? How do they make themselves into a Cup contender?

Coyotes Defense

The second and fourth leading scorers this year for the Coyotes came from the defense. While that’s not generally great, it could mean good things for the Arizona defense. Those two players were Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Alex Goligoski. Both of those players are signed for a couple years, and both will be protected in the expansion draft.

So is Connor Murphy, a young defenseman who was playing key minutes for the Coyotes at the end of the season. Jakob Chychrun is ineligible for the expansion draft, and he’s on his entry level contract. That’s four defensemen signed for a long time. How do the Coyotes build around this defense?

Well, their fourth defenseman this year, Luke Schenn, is likely to be taken in the expansion draft. While that hurts the Coyotes, it’s also 1.25 million off the books. The Coyotes should be looking for an ultimate replacement in the draft and could look for a fill-in in free agency. Karl Alzner springs to mind.

Chychrun was an effective defensive defenseman, starting 52.5% of his shifts in the defensive zone. With Chychrun on the ice, the goaltenders averaged a .914 SV%. That’s up from .908 for Louis Domingue. Jakob also had 99 blocks in 68 games. Murphy played much the same way.

Building around them, Ekman-Larsson, and Goligoski seem like a plausible plan for the future. Both Murphy and Chychrun might be around for a long time. Adding a veteran defenseman, like Alzner, into the fold will help as well.

Coyotes Forwards

This is the category where the Coyotes have the brightest future. They have Max Domi, who’s still only 21. They have Anthony Duclair, the same age. Despite down seasons from both of these young guns, Duclair’s just a year removed from a 44 point season, and Domi scored 52 that same year.

Add in the new guys, Clayton Keller (two points in three games), Alexander Burmistrov (fourteen in twenty-six), and Brendan Perlini (twenty-one in fifty-seven). With Christian Dvorak having a successful first season and Tobias Reider scoring the most of his career, the Coyotes offense is getting younger and better. Then the Coyotes still have prospects like Nick Merkley and Dylan Strome.

Still, the Coyotes don’t have an elite scorer. They don’t have a guy who can put up 50 points or more, especially if Domi can’t return to that point. They need to go to free agency to find someone like that, as their first round pick should be reserved for a defenseman, and there are no established scorers in this draft.

This year, that would be TJ Oshie. Oshie scored 33 goals this season with Washington, the same number as Alex Ovechkin. He also proved himself in St. Louis, posting three 50 point seasons. If the Coyotes are able to spend their extensive cap space, they could bring in a stellar free agent.

That’s where the Coyotes can exceed. If Duclair and Domi pick it back up, and Dvorak gets some confidence as the first line center, this could be an explosive team.

Coyotes Goaltender

And then we hit the goaltender position in Arizona. The Arizona Coyotes don’t have an excellent goaltender. Mike Smith posted a .914 SV% this season and a 2.92 GAA. He’s only once had a save percentage above .920 and he’s five seasons removed. Louis Domingue wasn’t able to achieve the same mediocre season he had last year.

Which means the Coyotes should be on the market for a replacement goaltender. With Scott Darling being available, that’s where I would look as GM Jon Chayka. Ben Bishop might be too expensive, and while Brian Elliott got hot at the back end of this season, that means he’s liable to be re-signed in Calgary.

Darling would have his first season as starting netminder with Arizona. His number this year (.924 SV%, 2.38 GAA) were some of the best in the league for a while but fell off at the end. Still, those numbers are better than anything Smith or Domingue are putting forward. Worst case scenario, if Darling signs for something like 4 million, the Coyotes keep Smith on as the backup and he’s able to come in while Darling gets his confidence back.

The Coyotes really do need to look for a new goaltender. Smith isn’t suited for anything but a backup role now.

Coyotes Coach

Dave Tippett hasn’t led the Coyotes to the playoffs in five seasons. While he signed an extension with the Coyotes last season, he clearly couldn’t get the production from the Coyotes this season. Max Domi and Anthony Duclair had worse seasons, and that’s not the direction the Coyotes need to go.

There are good coaches still available on the market. Kevin Dineen has had a few years of learning from the greatest coach in the game in Joel Quenneville. They also could look at Larry Robinson, who has handled defensive responsibilities for the Sharks for the last few years as Pete DeBoer’s assistant, and who has worked with DeBoer in the past.

With the Coyotes needing a spike at defense, it wouldn’t surprise me to see them looking at Robinson.

This article originally appeared on