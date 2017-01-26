Arizona Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun Finding Offensive Touch

The Arizona Coyotes knew what they were getting when they traded up in the 2016 draft to grab Jakob Chychrun. Now halfway through his first season, that move is looking better and better.

Jakob Chychrun is on a hot streak for the Arizona Coyotes.

After scoring just six points (1G, 5A) through his first 34 games, the young defenseman has found his offensive touch as of late, putting up four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games.

Confidence and rest seems to be the key, both of which shouldn’t come as a surprise for an 18-year-old rookie. The scoring is finally happening in recent games, but Chychrun has consistently put up more shots and played more minutes in the seven games since the team’s bye-week.

On top of that, he put up his best possession game of the year (72.22 CF%), along with a goal and three shots against Minnesota on January 19th. To break that down a little more, he was on the ice for 13 shot attempts for and only 5 against.

That is dominant.

To be fair, however, he has been a bit sheltered by coach Dave Tippett during his hot streak. In his past four games, at least 60% of his starts were in the offensive zone (83% in his last game).

Compare that to Alex Goligoski, who in one game recently started 10% of his shifts in the offensive zone, and it’s clear that Chychrun has it a little easier.

That’s to be expected, though, with a young player. The important thing is that the growth in his game, both in terms of regular and advanced stats, is evident. He’s getting better as the season goes along.

Over a full season, Chychrun’s pace translates to 24 points and a CF% of 48% on a team that averages 46%.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored 32 points in his first full season. That came at age 20 with the benefit of having already played 48 games in the NHL the year before to acclimate himself.

Consider that Jakob Chychrun is an 18-year-old rookie defenseman who has played just 38 games so far.

The kid has speed, skill, grit, and and an incredible level of maturity. What more could you ask for?

With this kind of start to his career, he’s on track to be a defensive cornerstone for years to come.

Note: stats pulled from Natural Stat Trick

This article originally appeared on