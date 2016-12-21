Arizona Coyotes: Craig Cunningham Speaks To Media After Recovery

After making a miraculous recovery from a severe medical emergency, Arizona Coyotes prospect and Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham spoke at a press conference about his condition and the health-care workers who helped save his life.

Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners’ forward Craig Cunningham is recovering against all odds.

Today he faced the media with his mother, Heather Cunningham, to announce his recovery and celebrate the people who made it happen.

They were joined by his caregivers from Banner–University Medical Center Tucson.

It was nice to see the Roadrunners’ captain out and about after a scary month where Cunningham remained in the hospital and there was little information available.

Cunningham thanked many people for aiding him in his time of need.

“I want to thank everyone, from the fire department to our trainers to the doctors at St. Mary’s, the doctors at Banner, to every single nurse that has helped me so far. If I could actually use some names; from St. Mary’s, Dr. George and Dr. Reza, and from Banner Hospital, Dr. Khalpey, Dr. Hughes, and Dr. Yankis, without those five people, our trainer Deven, and the fire department, I don’t think I’d be here today, so thank you.”

His mother, Heather, also read a heartfelt statement. “These people are nothing short of a gift to mankind, and I will remember the gift that they have given me every time I look at my son. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Regarding his own health, Craig Cunningham said, “Some days are good, some days are bad. It’s more, for me right now, just the mental.”

One interesting aspect of his recovery is his memory.

Cunningham doesn’t remember anything that happened that day, and the last time he can recall is from playing hockey the weekend before.

Even considering the trauma he’s endured, however, the thought of life without the one thing he loved most must be hard to swallow.

His return to hockey is unlikely, but he’s not completely giving up the fight.

“As of right now, I probably think that I’m done, but we’ll see when I get back from rehab how it goes. At the level that I was playing at, I don’t know if I’ll ever get back to playing pro, but I don’t know, anything can happen.”

Whatever happens, he’ll fight through it.

