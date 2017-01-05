Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller, Dylan Strome Collide In WJC Gold Medal Game

The top two prospects in the a loaded Arizona Coyotes’ prospect pool are squaring off on Thursday as the USA takes on Canada in the gold medal game of the World Junior Championship.

While most have country allegiance on the line, Arizona Coyotes fans have deeper rooting interests.

Clayton Keller and Dylan Strome are set to square off for the second time.

This time the winner takes home a gold medal.

For Strome, a WJC gold medal would be some validation for his ignominious return to junior hockey.

On the other hand, a gold medal for Keller would likely see his stock soar even higher over Strome’s.

Why Dylan Strome Needs To Win

Too slow. Not defensively responsible. Boring.

All descriptors used to describe Strome’s play in Glendale before he was returned to the OHL for another season.

Dave Tippett and John Chayka wanted to see him fill out, bulk up, and work on being a better player without the puck.

They also wanted to see what could do at his second World Junior Championship.

He’s only put up 3 goals, 7 assists, and been the captain of Team Canada. Nothing major.

Winning this tournament would a long way toward validating another year of the former 3rd overall pick not being a full-time player in Arizona.

It would also save him from the pitchforks north of the border should they fail.

A gold medal would put Strome in strong company in Canadian lore, and might just be the catalyst he needs to finish his junior career with a bang and seamlessly transition to the Tucson Roadrunners, should they still be playing when Erie’s season ends.

Why Clayton Keller Needs To Win

Simply put, any time America has a chance to one-up Canada in hockey we have to take it.

Clayton Keller is the leading scorer on Team USA. He also has 3 goals and 7 assists, and when Keller’s line is on the ice the team is pulling strongly in a positive direction.

He isn’t the lone star on the roster, but it wouldn’t be hard to argue that he’s the straw that stirs the drink.

Winning and leading the team in scoring could catapult him from “underrated seventh overall pick” to “how did four teams pass on Keller after Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine were off the board?”

It might not get him all the way there, but I have a sneaking suspension he might end up in that discussion in the not-too-distant future.

Why The Arizona Coyotes Win Regardless

Though 2016 has been a bit of a down year for the Arizona Coyotes, 2016 was a banner year for desert hockey.

Between the Auston Matthews phenomenon, a quickly growing Division I hockey outfit at Arizona State, the success of the Tucson Roadrunners, and now Strome and Keller tied for third in scoring at the World Juniors, the talking points about desert hockey are many and they are all good.

Now, here we are at the World Junior Championship and arguably the best player from each team is an Arizona prospect.

Whoever wins this gold medal will be in training camp in Arizona next fall.

The silver medalist will be there too. How’s that sound?

