Arizona Coyotes Claim Center Alexander Burmistrov Off Waivers

Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka continues to search for upgrades via the waiver wire, claiming center Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Alexander Burmistrov is set to become a member of the Arizona Coyotes.

General manager John Chayka claimed the center one day after Winnipeg placed him on waivers.

The former eighth overall selection in the 2010 draft will have to go through the immigration process before joining the Coyotes, which will likely take a few days according to Craig Morgan.

Here’s the team’s press release on the Burmistrov acquisition:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have claimed center Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

“We are pleased to acquire Alexander through the waiver process,” said Chayka. “He’s someone our scouts identified as having greater potential than he has currently shown. We’re hopeful a change will help his game.”

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Burmistrov has collected two assists in 23 games with the Jets this season and has registered 30-51-81 in 298 career NHL games. He posted a career-best 13-15-28 in 76 games with the Jets during the 2011-12 season. The 25-year old native of Kazan, Russia has represented Russia five times in international competition and won the gold medal during the 2014 IIHF World Championships.

Burmistrov was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (8th overall) in the 2010 Entry Draft.

Burmistrov has never quite reached his potential, or really even approached it in his five NHL seasons.

As John Chayka intimates, that could afford the Arizona Coyotes an opportunity to buy low on a kid who is just 25-years-old and has the skills to be a good player, but could never quite put it together.

Arizona has often been the “isle of misfit toys” where players go to find themselves and reclaim their careers. The latest example is Radim Vrbata, who was considered washed up before returning to the Yotes this offseason.

Burmistrov may yet find himself in the desert, and at the very least he affords Dave Tippett another body if and when the Martin Hanzal trade talks really talk off as we near the trade deadline.

Connauton Recalled

Kevin Connauton has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners.

The move comes on the heels of Anthony DeAngelo‘s three game suspension for abuse of official.

Connauton scored a goal and had two assists in two games in Tucson.

If he gets the chance, I’m sure he’ll be itching for some regular playing time after spending much of the 2016-17 as a healthy scratch.

This article originally appeared on