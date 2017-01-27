Arizona Coyotes’ Anthony Duclair Better Off In Tucson

The Arizona Coyotes sent Anthony Duclair to the AHL. Is the winger better off in Tucson?

Anthony Duclair was recently sent down to the Tucson Roadrunners by Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka.

Since arriving, Duclair has scored a goal and pitched in an assist for the Roadrunners.

However, the demotion begs the question, “Is it doing him any good?”

He doesn’t need the ice time as he has received only slight less this season compared to last.

Possibly the move was also made to clear room for other young players.

Regardless of the why behind the move was made, there are still a lot of questions about how beneficial this demotion might prove for Duke.

Will he be better off for it?

His Tucson stat line may be, but he will face tougher competition when he comes back up.

I don’t think this move is beneficial for Duke as a player. Sure, it can be a confidence booster if he goes on a scoring tear.

It’s also possible that it may have been better for him as a player to break the slump in the NHL.

It isn’t like the Arizona Coyotes were one piece away from competing.

They are at least two years out.

Perhaps the Coyotes get lucky and compete sooner, but that seems doubtful.

Duclair needs to get better acquainted with the guys he is going to be on the ice with. He should be allowed to build chemistry and when Max Domi returns, Dave Tippett and company should try to rekindle what he and Domi had last season.

Earlier this season it was like they were trying but just missing the spark they once had.

Surprisingly, however, a move that does not seem to provide much benefit to the individual seems to have benefited the team.

With the emergence of Christian Fischer and other young players, it appears the Arizona Coyotes front office may have gotten this one right.

Duclair has two points in three games in Tucson.

The thing is that the goal is the same size post-to-post in the AHL.

So what changed? The competition.

Duclair competed at the highest level last year and we saw promise last season. This season it has been dashed by poor shooting and well, honestly, for a while there it was a complete lack of shooting.

This is a wake up call for Anthony Duclair.

We know he was slumping. We also know he has talent.

This move has clearly benefited the Coyotes short term, however it remains to be seen if Duke emerges as a better player from his time with the Roadrunners.

