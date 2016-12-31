Anaheim Ducks: Wishes for 2017

The Anaheim Ducks seem to be stuck on a loop and hope that 2017 holds a different outcome.

For four straight seasons the Anaheim Ducks have fallen victim to their kryptonite: Game 7s. Furthermore proving that having a model of consistency isn’t always a good thing.

With the greatest regular season coach of all-time, Bruce Boudreau, in the rearview mirror and goals of hoisting the Stanley Cup on the horizon, the franchise decided to give Randy Carlyle another ride.

The initial reaction from the hockey world was that of bewilderment. But with Anaheim in play-off contention at the moment, all is calm at the front… for now.

Whether this team will finally conquer their demons and get some prayers answered by the Hockey Gods in the new year remains to be seen.

But there is always a chance.

An Overtime Win

The Anaheim Ducks are winless in seven games decided in overtime this season and with 44 more opportunities left, something has got to give.

John Gibson has been in net for all these games but the blame shouldn’t fall on his shoulders. The defense in front of him has been atrocious as miscommunication and puck watching have been the major flaws during the extra session.

By adopting Teemu Selanne’s ketchup bottle analogy to the current situation, once you get one win under your belt the rest will come.

We are not asking for a winning record but a win in overtime will allow the team to know that they are capable of winning in a variety of different ways. Well, that and getting the full two points would be ideal in a competitive Pacific Division.

Kevin Bieksa to waive NMC

An alternate wish would be for Kevin Bieksa to reincarnate as Scott Niedermayer for the second half of the season.

It is remarkable for a 35-year-old defenseman to log top-4 minutes amongst a fairly young defense corps but his aggressive playing style has had a toll on his body after 700+ contests, often slowing down his blueline partner in large part to his inability to keep up with the pace of an NHL game.

With the Vegas Golden Knights scheduled to begin play during the 2017-18 season, Bieksa waiving his no-movement clause would not only allow Anaheim to protect their young core from falling apart due to the upcoming expansion draft but to provide some relief with the cap.

A Change of Narrative

Anaheim have finished atop of their division in every full season under former coach Bruce Boudreau only to lose in Game 7s in the playoffs after having a chance to close the series in Game 6.

As Chicago Bulls Guard Ron Harper once said of the then NBA record for most regular season wins set in 1995-96: “72-10 don’t mean a thing without a ring.”

Regular season accomplishments does not mark the end of a journey. A championship does.

So in order to reverse this, it may be a better idea to make the playoffs without being the division winner. The Ducks could perform better when exceptions of succeeding in the play-offs is lowered and storylines of a favorite losing to an underdog is no more.

