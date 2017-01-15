Anaheim Ducks Still Afloat Despite Slip In Overtime

The Anaheim Ducks fall to St. Louis in overtime, but have earned points in 11 of the past 12 games.

With tonight’s game, the Anaheim Ducks have completed their 9th of 14 back-to-back games this season.

In comparison, Anaheim had just nine back-to-backs in the season prior. How this compact schedule will impact teams down the stretch will be interesting.

Both teams looked very listless as St. Louis also had a game the other night. It was a very defensive minded game, hence the low shot totals and high volume of hits.

The Anaheim Ducks have a winning record versus every division except the Central, where they are now 3-5-1 against.

Anaheim Ducks 1 St Louis Blues 2

Missed Opportunity:

The Anaheim Ducks had a chance to open the scoring in the first period when they went on the power play for four minutes but were only able to get 2 shots on net.

Kyle Brodziak was sent to the sin bin for his recklessness, guilty of cross-checking and elbowing Rickard Rakell.

Agent Carter:

Carter Hutton was in net versus the Sharks, leading St. Louis to victory with a 23-save shut-out.

He carried his solid play to Anaheim and seemed unbeatable until Rickard Rakell scored early in the third period to level the game, ending the shut-out streak at 105:11.

Although he did give up a big rebound, Kevin Shattenkirk was unable to clear the puck out of the zone.

Carter, however, made the saves he needed to save which proved to be the difference.

‘Tarasenk’ You Very Much

The Anaheim Ducks did a very good job of shutting down Vladamir Tarasenko, one of the league’s elite snipers.

He had just two shots on goal while three of his shots were blocked by the Anaheim Ducks defense.

In doing so, the other Blues players had to step up in his place. Although we lost, we were still able to shut down a team’s biggest threat which is a success.

You’re either winning or learning and that will serve the team well as the season progresses.

