Anaheim Ducks Squeak Past Colorado In Oddity Filled Evening

At the end of an extremely wacky night at Honda Center, The Anaheim Ducks find a way to crank out a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. This was ANYTHING but a typical game!

Anaheim Ducks 2 Colorado Avalanche 1

The Beginning:

Beside the fact that it was Ryan Kesler Bobblehead Doll night, there was news that the Ducks had made a Minor League deal with The Nashville Predators.

Max Gortz from the Predators (Who is playing for The Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL) in exchange for left wing Andrew O’Brien (Playing for The San Diego Gull).

As for the start of the game itself:

The Anaheim Ducks came out guns a blazing and hung 22 shots on goal in the 1st period on the Colorado defense. The 1st Period shots on goal were 22-3 Ducks, but it was scoreless after 20 minutes.

Now the Wackiness ensued:

It all started with 9:48 left in the 2nd period. Eric Gelinas fired a shot on goal that missed high and broke (Well, cracked to be PC) one of the glass panes behind Gibson.

The game was delayed for 45 minutes with both teams stagnant and the game at a standstill as the arena staff repaired the pane.

Colorado 1st Ala Last time:

Last time when these played Colorado scored 1st, it was Nathan Mackinnion on Jan 12th in Denver that time. Tonight, The 1st goal honors were done by the Colorado Captain; Gabriel Landeskog himself.

The Captain comes through. pic.twitter.com/IPqNtWPVmR — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 20, 2017

The goal was his 9th of the season giving the Avalanche a 1-0 at 34:04.

The Ducks Response:

Roughly 13 minutes later, the Ducks would get the equalizer goal off the stick of Hampus Lindholm on the Power Play to level the game 1-1.

The Play of the Game:

The game remained tied until Nikita Zadorov turned the puck over in front of his own net to Ondrej Kase. He then found Nick Ritchie, who then fired a shot right to the back of the net with 2:02 left to give the Ducks the lead.

The kids in Anaheim are DEFINITELY alright. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/C8XgUsXLfg — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 20, 2017

It was his 11th Goal of the year and gave the Anaheim Ducks the victory ultimately, 2-1 the final count.

Next on Tap:

Anaheim:

The Anaheim Ducks go to 26-13-9 with the victory and will head to the state of Hockey (Minnesota), for a Saturday evening date with The Wild. Gametime set for 8 PM CST.

Colorado:

The Avalanche with a tough luck loss, fall to 4-20-1 in their last 25 games and 13-29-1 for the year. they will head San Jose way, for a date with The Sharks on Saturday night.

