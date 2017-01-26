Anaheim Ducks Snap Back To Reality, Shut-out By Edmonton

The Anaheim Ducks failed to find the back of the net in loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

This marks the 12th time this season where Anaheim loses a game after outshooting their opponent.

Edmonton’s Cam Talbot stopped all 26 shots faced for the 14th clean sheet for his career and 4th of the season.

Three of the four games on tonight’s schedule resulted in a shut-out.

Anaheim Ducks 0 Edmonton Oilers 4

It’s Got To Be Even, Steven:

If you haven’t noticed, the goal well has been drying up for Anaheim.

Being a good team on the power play (22%, 8th) is secondary to being a good team on 5v5 play. Given that the majority of the game is played this way.

Anaheim has scored the 6th fewest even strength goals this season with 90.

The Anaheim Ducks have scored two goals or less in seven of the 13 games played in January.

This explains why the club is 20th in the league in goals per game average.

The Little Engine That Could:

It wasn’t too long ago when the Edmonton Oilers were being hailed as the greatest draft lottery winners of all time.

From 2010-12, Edmonton won the lottery to have the privilege of drafting first overall.

Fast forward to 2016-17, the Oilers appear to no longer be a joke.

They are currently a play-off team, sitting at third place in the Pacific Division.

With the win over the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton have now won six of its last seven games and have 11 goals in its last two contests.

Eat Your Vegetables:

Kalle Kossila made his NHL debut after be recalled by the big club in the wake of Stefan Noesen being waived.

Kossila registered one SOG and hit in 6:54 minutes of action.

He spent much of this season with the San Diego Gulls as an AHL rookie, currently third on the team in scoring with 27 points.

What’s next:

The Anaheim Ducks will have a chance to regroup, as their next game is not until the 31st of this month.

The reason being that the All-Star Game in Los Angeles occurs this weekend.

