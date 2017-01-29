Anaheim Ducks Ryan Kesler Reminding Everyone The Importance Of Family

Ryan Kesler was selected as one of the two Anaheim Ducks representatives for this year’s All-Star Event, making his second career All-Star nod count by allowing his son to steal the spotlight.

On media day Kesler made clear that as much as being selected was an honor, this weekend would allow him and his family to have fun.

Ryan made sure his six-year-old son, Ryker, had the time of his life.

While the players were preparing for the Skills Competition, Devan Dubnyk allowed Ryker to try on his goalie gear.

Though gestures like these may seem small, they add up.

The more one gets exposed to something, the bigger your passion becomes.

So Thank You Ryan Kesler for setting the example of how to be a great father to your son.

Work Ethic:

Ryker gave the hockey world a taste of what he can bring to the table on Saturday.

Are you kidding me? He just #exposed the best goalie in our sport today in Carey Price.

Ryker Kesler; more goals in a Ducks uniform than Jared Boll. — Ducks Talk Show (@DucksTalkShow) January 29, 2017

However, this was not the first time Kesler took his son to work.

Ryker was able to get quality work in for a goal against Eddie Lack as a three-year-old during a Canucks charity event in 2014.

Scouts: He’s projected to be two-way forward and is draft eligible in 2029.

Like Father, Like Son:

Despite having the reputation of a aggressive playing style on the ice, Ryan is a great presence in the locker room.

Especially with his subtle humor.

And you best believe his son will follow his footsteps.

With the regular season being a grind, it’s nice to see players and families reunite with each other mid-season.

Events like these reminds us that life is short, so make every second count.

This article originally appeared on