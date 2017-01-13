Anaheim Ducks Reach Summit, Topple Avalanche To Begin Road Trip

The Anaheim Ducks continue their winning ways with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado has now dropped 11 of their last 13 games.

Jarome Iginla played in his 1,514 game, tying Steve Yzerman for 15th all-time.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks are 9-8-6 away from home, winning five of its last six games to remain on top of the Pacific Division.

Anaheim Ducks 4 Colorado Avalanche 1

The Lone Blemish:

It was smooth sailing for the Anaheim Ducks for the most part.

But miscommunication between the Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson in the neutral zone led to a Nathan MacKinnon breakaway goal.

Magic MacK does it solo on this beauty!#Avs trail 2-1 with 12:05 left in the first. pic.twitter.com/VjnHZdLdqE — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 13, 2017

Good Fortune:

Bobby Ryan’s career has gone south after being traded to Ottawa. He has not been the player people were expecting despite being the team’s highest paid.

Anaheim’s return, on the other hand, Jakob Silfverberg could not have been a better fit. He went shore to shore for the score, extending point streak to three games.

Defense ➡ Offense ➡ ???? Get you a right wing who can do all three. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/qhWievUI2H — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 13, 2017

He is a prime candidate for the Las Vegas team but what is important is what he is doing now.

His will to win and work ethic on and off the ice has made him a fan favorite.

What Andrew Cogliano said on Silfverberg’s emergence:

“He’s on another level now. I’ve always thought he’s one of the most underrated in the league, to be honest.”

Glimmer of Hope:

Per Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times, Center Nate Thompson is skating for the first time since suffering a ruptures achilles tendon in June.

Since arriving to the Anaheim Ducks from Tampa Bay in 2014, he quickly established his role as a reliable bottom-six center capable of winning puck battles and creating scoring chances.

His absence forced the team to depend on Shawn Horcoff and Mike Santorelli for a period of time.

He is expected to play after the all-star break but whether he is apart of the organization’s future plans is still in question.

Nate’s contract expires by the end of this season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Family First:

You’ve heard of a fathers trip before as many teams including the Anaheim Ducks have done this in years past.

This year, the Anaheim Ducks have a siblings trip during the current road trip.

Read this piece on the team website to get a taste of what it’s like to have a brother/son in the NHL. (Anaheim Ducks)

