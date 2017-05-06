Anaheim Ducks Rally Back In Three Minutes For Amazing Comeback

The Anaheim Ducks Were Down Two Games to One Against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But They Evened the Series and Then Did Something Even Better Than That.

The Anaheim Ducks are serious favorites to win the entire show this post-season next to Chicago, Washington, and Pittsburgh. Now With Chicago gone and Washington with one foot out of the door, Anaheim holds that spot in the West alone. However, against a very surprising Edmonton team, they have been pushed to their absolute limits with a few games reaching overtime.

Anaheim fell in the series giving the Oilers a 2-1 series lead, however, the Ducks would win the next game in Edmonton 4-3 in overtime to tie the series. But thing’s got even better when they returned home Friday night.

Edmonton had a 3-0 lead with roughly three and a half minutes left in the game and it was looking like they were going to take the 3-2 series lead, but Anaheim had different thoughts in mind. They would miraculously score three goals, yes three goals in under three minutes. Ryan Getzlaf would get the party started with contributions from both Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Kesler, next it was Cam Fowler‘s turn as he would make it a 3-2 game with the help of Silfverberg and Corey Perry. Rickard Rakell wanted in on the fun and in order to do so needed a hand from both Perry and Fowler, this made it a 3-3 game with 0:15 seconds left.

But the spoils were not over there, Corey Perry would score in double overtime nearly 30 minutes later with the help of Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell. The Ducks now hold a 3-2 series lead and will be heading back to Edmonton Sunday night to try and close out the series, but if the game is like the rest these two teams have played, it won’t be easy.

Here is the video of the tremendous comeback.



[Via NHL.com]

