Anaheim Ducks Most Memorable Moments From All-Star Weekend

With the 2017 NHL All-Star festivities underway in Los Angeles, I revisit memorable moments the Anaheim Ducks have had during the break.

This event is created for the fans and has always reminded us of how amazing of a sport hockey is.

This All-Star Game will be the 62nd time the league has hosted such an event.

Since its inaugural season in 1994, the Anaheim Ducks have sent out 16 different players.

Paul Kariya has seven All-Star nods which is the most in team history.

Without further ado, here are the the best moments created by Anaheim Ducks players during NHL All-Star Weekend over the years.

2002 Puck Control Relay:

Whenever Paul Kariya stepped on the ice, incredible things happened.

What made him so elusive was his playmaking ability and smooth, fast skating.

He put that on display by blowing Alexei Zhamnov out of the water in the final.

This marked his fourth straight victory at this event.

Kids, I’m no Don Cherry but I do know this: speed kills.

1998 NHL All-Star Game:

You already knew he was going to appear on this list.

There is no other person ingrained in the DNA of the Anaheim Ducks than Teemu Selanne.

Along with Wayne Gretzky, he helped transcend hockey in California.

In his second full season with the Anaheim Ducks he scored 52 goals, the most he scored since his 76-goal campaign in 1993 wth Winnipeg.

This caught the attention of the league, prompting him to make 5th All-Star appearance at the time.

He wound up netting a hat trick in an 8-7 loss to Team North America.

He was named the MVP, becoming the first European player to be given this honor.

2012 Breakaway Challenge:

After scoring 50 goals landed him the Hart and Rocket Trophy, he potted 37 as an encore in 2012.

Given a ticket to the All-Star Game in back-to-back seasons, Perry put on a show.

This takes us the the skills competition where “Scorey” was elected to participate in.

Patrick Kane was ultimately decided the victor, but Perry stole the crowd’s attention.

We are lucky to have a player on the Anaheim Ducks that we would otherwise not like if he played elsewhere.

Although his antics aren’t quite of Sean Avery’s caliber, he knows how to agitate teams in more ways than one.

