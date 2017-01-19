Anaheim Ducks Close Home Stand Against Free Falling Avalanche

After scratching out a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime on Tuesday night, The Anaheim Ducks close out a three-game stand at home against the Colorado Avalanche.

Anaheim Ducks: (25-13-9, 59 points):

The Anaheim Ducks enter the night 12 games over .500, winners of 4 of their last 5 and 8 of their last 11.

Last Game vs Tampa:

The Anaheim Ducks in their 2-1 overtime win against Tampa had;

Rakell and Getzlaf scored the 2 goals.

Gibson making 28 saves.

The Penalty Kill went 3/3.

They went 40-19 at the dot.

forced 19 turnovers defensively.

The only minuses in the game was the fact the Ducks had a rough 1st period that included; 2 shots on goal, 2 penalties, 5 turnovers and a 9:30 shot drought to open the game.

Plentiful Month:

Since the calendar has turned to 2017, Anaheim in the month of January has piled on the points of late. The Anaheim Ducks Month of January;

9 Games played

7-1-1 Record

have gotten 15 points out of a possible 18.

3 OTW’s (1 of them a Shootout)

Outscoring teams 22-11

17 Straight Penalty Kills

As the numbers tell us they’ve been fantastic this month.

Colorado Avalanche: (13-28-1, 27 points):

Season Outlook:

The Colorado Avalanche, owners of the NHL’s worst record and the fewest points in the league with 27. They started the season 9-9 but have fallen off the mountain going 4-19-1 since November 23rd, YIKES!!!

Just how bad are the Avalanche? Let’s put it this way to show just how bad it is in Colorado this year.

Colorado on Offense:

86 Goals scored – 30th in The NHL

13.5% on the Power Play – 27th in the NHL

19 Power Play Goals – 27th in the NHL

Only 2 players have double digit goals (Duchene – 15 and MacKinnion – 11)

Colorado Defensively:

143 goals allowed – 27th in the NHL

78.6% on the penalty kill – 24th in the NHL

-223 in +/- Rating.

23 Players have negative +/- ratings, 13 of them have +/- ratings of -10 or worst.

Tyson Barrie has the Worst +/- on the team at -23.

They’ve given up 5 goals or more 10 times this season, including a 10-1 thrashing at the hands of Montreal on December the 10th.

Last Meeting:

This is the 2nd meeting of the season between these two teams. They met in Denver on the 12th, a 4-1 Ducks win in that one.

In that Game:

Rakell, Kesler, Silfverberg and Perry all had goals for the Ducks.

Ducks were +3 turnovers, -8 faceoff wins and -2 shots on goal.

MacKinnon had the only Colorado Goal.

Series History:

This is the 88th meeting all-time between these 2 teams.

The Ducks lead the all-time series 42-38-7 over the Avs.

Anaheim has won 2 in a row and 16 of the last 25 overall in the series.

The Ducks own a 22-18-7 edge in Anaheim all-time.

