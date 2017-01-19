Anaheim Ducks Close Home Stand Against Free Falling Avalanche
After scratching out a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime on Tuesday night, The Anaheim Ducks close out a three-game stand at home against the Colorado Avalanche.
Anaheim Ducks: (25-13-9, 59 points):
The Anaheim Ducks enter the night 12 games over .500, winners of 4 of their last 5 and 8 of their last 11.
Last Game vs Tampa:
The Anaheim Ducks in their 2-1 overtime win against Tampa had;
- Rakell and Getzlaf scored the 2 goals.
- Gibson making 28 saves.
- The Penalty Kill went 3/3.
- They went 40-19 at the dot.
- forced 19 turnovers defensively.
The only minuses in the game was the fact the Ducks had a rough 1st period that included; 2 shots on goal, 2 penalties, 5 turnovers and a 9:30 shot drought to open the game.
Plentiful Month:
Since the calendar has turned to 2017, Anaheim in the month of January has piled on the points of late. The Anaheim Ducks Month of January;
- 9 Games played
- 7-1-1 Record
- have gotten 15 points out of a possible 18.
- 3 OTW’s (1 of them a Shootout)
- Outscoring teams 22-11
- 17 Straight Penalty Kills
As the numbers tell us they’ve been fantastic this month.
Colorado Avalanche: (13-28-1, 27 points):
Season Outlook:
The Colorado Avalanche, owners of the NHL’s worst record and the fewest points in the league with 27. They started the season 9-9 but have fallen off the mountain going 4-19-1 since November 23rd, YIKES!!!
Just how bad are the Avalanche? Let’s put it this way to show just how bad it is in Colorado this year.
Colorado on Offense:
- 86 Goals scored – 30th in The NHL
- 13.5% on the Power Play – 27th in the NHL
- 19 Power Play Goals – 27th in the NHL
- Only 2 players have double digit goals (Duchene – 15 and MacKinnion – 11)
Colorado Defensively:
- 143 goals allowed – 27th in the NHL
- 78.6% on the penalty kill – 24th in the NHL
- -223 in +/- Rating.
- 23 Players have negative +/- ratings, 13 of them have +/- ratings of -10 or worst.
- Tyson Barrie has the Worst +/- on the team at -23.
- They’ve given up 5 goals or more 10 times this season, including a 10-1 thrashing at the hands of Montreal on December the 10th.
Last Meeting:
This is the 2nd meeting of the season between these two teams. They met in Denver on the 12th, a 4-1 Ducks win in that one.
In that Game:
- Rakell, Kesler, Silfverberg and Perry all had goals for the Ducks.
- Ducks were +3 turnovers, -8 faceoff wins and -2 shots on goal.
- MacKinnon had the only Colorado Goal.
Series History:
This is the 88th meeting all-time between these 2 teams.
- The Ducks lead the all-time series 42-38-7 over the Avs.
- Anaheim has won 2 in a row and 16 of the last 25 overall in the series.
- The Ducks own a 22-18-7 edge in Anaheim all-time.