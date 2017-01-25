Anaheim Ducks Bid Adieu To Stefan Noesen After Three Years

The Anaheim Ducks placed forward Stefan Noesen on waivers Wednesday, only to get claimed by the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey now has four former Anaheim Ducks on their roster with Stefan Noesen joining Devante Smith-Pelly, Kyle Palmieri and Ben Lovejoy.

The 23-year-old has played 12 of his 14 NHL games this season averaging about 6 minutes a night.

He has two goals on the season, including his first career goal on December 7th.

It came in a 6-5 shoot-out win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

A stint too short:

Stefan Noesen was part of a package deal from Ottawa in exchange for Bobby Ryan in July 2013.

Anaheim also received Jakob Silfverberg and a 2014 first round pick that became Nick Ritchie.

Much of his time was spent with the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate, Norfolk Admirals and San Diego Gulls.

In the Gulls inaugural season, Noesen’s 32 points were good enough for 7th on the team.

What this means for New Jersey:

With Beau Bennett missing the past two games with a lower body injury, he was place on IR for the Devils to make this transaction.

At 6’2″, 210 pounds, Noesen gives the Devils more size and skill on the right side.

If they give him more minutes than he received in Anaheim, he will pay dividends.

Especially in special teams.

He has four power play goals and one shorthanded tally en route to a play-off berth for the Gulls in 2015-16.

Their 13.9 % conversion rate is third worst in the league, so they have nothing to lose.

As for Anaheim:

We take a lot of pride in possessing an cesspool of high end defensive prospects and rightfully so.

But in doing that, the group of right wingers that Anaheim Ducks are developing aren’t getting their share of the limelight.

Nick Sorensen has carved a niche for himself with San Diego after spending the two seasons prior in the SHL.

While Grant Besse co-leads the Wisconsin Badgers in points with 22 in 19 games.

Noesen’s absence is not a tough pill to swallow because we didn’t lose anything by letting him go.

With that said, well wishes for Stefan Noesen as he continues his NHL journey in New Jersey.

