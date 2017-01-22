Alexander Ovechkin Ties Wayne Gretzky in Career Power-Play Goals

Alexander Ovechkin continues to put himself in the company of NHL legends.

With the Capitals trailing the Dallas Stars 3-1 in the third period Saturday night, Alexander Ovechkin decided to do something about it. He scored a power-play goal and began a Washington comeback.

The goal was his team-leading 22nd of the season and broke a four-game scoreless streak. Although he went a few games without scoring, he was picking up helpers and now has a seven-game points streak.

Aside from helping the Capitals earn a big road win, Ovechkin’s power-play goal was significant. It was the 204th of his career, putting him tied for15th on the all-time list. Who is Ovechkin tied with?

None other than The Great One — Wayne Gretzky.

With this goal, Alex Ovechkin tallies his 204th PPG and ties Wayne Gretzky for 15th all-time. pic.twitter.com/XLOYavo8WL — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 22, 2017

Ovechkin is second among active players in power-play goals, trailing just Jaromir Jagr, who has 214. Dave Andreychuk is the all-time leader with 274 goals on the man advantage.

Saturday marked the second straight game in which Ovechkin reached a career accomplishment. During Thursday’s game in St. Louis he recorded two assists and passed Lanny MacDonald for 82nd on the all-time points list.

